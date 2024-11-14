Jason Feingertz
Overview
Jason leads a comprehensive general corporate tax practice, advising clients on state, federal, and international tax matters. He represents clients from various industries in tax planning, audit defense, and tax litigation. On state and local tax matters, Jason advises clients on multistate income, franchise, and sales and use taxes, with particular experience in California, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. Additionally, Jason handles unclaimed property matters including voluntary disclosure agreements, audits and ongoing compliance.
Jason further navigates clients through the complexities of tax information reporting compliance, including forms W-2, 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-R and 1099-DIV and their state equivalents. Jason also provides guidance on payroll tax matters, including federal and state tax withholding.
Beyond his tax practice, Jason serves as the leader of Hunton Andrews Kurth's Firm Green Committee and chairs the Diversity & Inclusion Committee in the New York Office while actively participating in its Pro Bono Committee.
Jason frequently speaks at professional organizations and tax conferences on state and local tax matters. His written work extensively covers tax considerations for Professional Athletes including the Jock Tax and State Residency Audits.
Jason’s diverse experience also includes internships with the Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center arena, and a growing sports agency during law school, where he gained insight into professional sports franchises’ operations. Jason also served as a judicial intern to the Honorable Harold Baer, Jr., United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. As a Certified Public Accountant, Jason brings a unique perspective to his clients.
Affiliations
Professional
- New York State Society of CPAs (Multistate Committee)
- New York City Bar Association, State and Local Tax Committee
- Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
Blog Posts
Education
LLM, New York University School of Law, 2017
JD, Brooklyn Law School, 2013
BS, University of Maryland, 2010
Admissions
New York
New Jersey
Virginia
Courts
US Tax Court