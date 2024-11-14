Overview

Jason leads a comprehensive general corporate tax practice, advising clients on state, federal, and international tax matters. He represents clients from various industries in tax planning, audit defense, and tax litigation. On state and local tax matters, Jason advises clients on multistate income, franchise, and sales and use taxes, with particular experience in California, New York, New Jersey, Texas, and Virginia. Additionally, Jason handles unclaimed property matters including voluntary disclosure agreements, audits and ongoing compliance.

Jason further navigates clients through the complexities of tax information reporting compliance, including forms W-2, 1099-MISC, 1099-INT, 1099-R and 1099-DIV and their state equivalents. Jason also provides guidance on payroll tax matters, including federal and state tax withholding.

Beyond his tax practice, Jason serves as the leader of Hunton Andrews Kurth's Firm Green Committee and chairs the Diversity & Inclusion Committee in the New York Office while actively participating in its Pro Bono Committee. 

Jason frequently speaks at professional organizations and tax conferences on state and local tax matters. His written work extensively covers tax considerations for Professional Athletes including the Jock Tax and State Residency Audits.

Jason’s diverse experience also includes internships with the Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center arena, and a growing sports agency during law school, where he gained insight into professional sports franchises’ operations. Jason also served as a judicial intern to the Honorable Harold Baer, Jr., United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. As a Certified Public Accountant, Jason brings a unique perspective to his clients.

Affiliations

Professional

  • New York State Society of CPAs (Multistate Committee)
  • New York City Bar Association, State and Local Tax Committee
  • Certified Public Accountant in the State of New York

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • Event
    Presenter
    Unclaimed Property Reporting Considerations for Financial Institutions, Independent Community Bankers of America Webinar
  • March 1, 2022
    Event
    New York City Bar Association, Art Law Committee, IRS Form 1099-K
  • April 8, 2021
    Event
    Suffolk County Bar Association Tax Committee, New York State Trust Fund Taxes
  • September 9, 2020
    Event
    State and Local Tax Considerations for Banks
  • July 21, 2020
    Event
    State and Local Tax Considerations for Corporate Clients
  • January 16, 2018
    Event
    New York’s sales taxation of information services
  • December 14, 2017
    Event
    New York State and City Tax – Year In Review
  • September 28, 2017
    Event
    New York State’s Voluntary Disclosure Program
  • July 26, 2017
    Event
    New York sales tax audit concerns regarding electronic services
  • June 14, 2017
    Event
    Signed, Sealed, Delivered? How to Handle a New Athlete Client
  • April 19, 2017
    Event
    American Bar Association, The Intersection of Sports and Tax Law
  • November 8, 2016
    Event
    New York State Taxation Conference
  • October 18, 2016
    Event
    NYSSCPA Multistate Committee, Residency Update
  • September 29, 2016
    Event
    ABA Tax Section Fall Meeting, The Intersection of Sports and Tax Law
  • June 16, 2016
    Event
    State Residency Considerations for High Net Worth Individuals, Including Athletes, Entertainers and Corporate CEO's
  • January 13, 2016
    Event
    Tax Considerations for Professional Athletes and Entertainers

Publications

  • Time 4 Minute Read
    August 20, 2024
    Publication
    Co-author
    What To Do When Fraud Strikes, Bank Director
  • January 29, 2024
    Publication
    Co-author
    New Jersey Strikes Back With New Convenience of the Employer Rule, New Jersey Law Journal
  • April 1, 2017
    Publication
    Author
    Statutory Residency in New York: What Qualifies as a Permanent Place of Abode?, NYSSCPA Tax Stringer
  • February 3, 2017
    Publication
    Author
    As eSports Prizes Get Higher, Pro Gamers May Face “Jock Taxes,” Forbes
  • January 2017
    Publication
    Author
    Tennessee's Failed Attempt To Be A Tax Titan, The CPA Journal
  • June 17, 2016
    Publication
    Author
    Massachusetts Tax Planning for Professional Athletes: Taking Advantage of the Special Treatment Afforded for Signing Bonuses, Bloomberg BNA
  • October 29, 2015
    Publication
    Author
    The State Tax Impact Of NBA Offseason Decision, SportsAgentBlog
  • September 14, 2015
    Publication
    Author
    Establishing Residency for Professional Athletes, Tax Analysts
  • July 6, 2015
    Publication
    Author
    New York's Unitary Combined Reporting Rules: Guidance Is Needed, New York Law Journal
  • March/April 2015
    Publication
    Author
    The Home Field Advantage of Credits and Incentives, Journal of Multistate Taxation and Incentives

Education

LLM, New York University School of Law, 2017

JD, Brooklyn Law School, 2013

BS, University of Maryland, 2010

Admissions

New York

New Jersey

Virginia

Courts

US Tax Court

