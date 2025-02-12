Jason W. Harbour
Overview
Jason regularly represents all major constituencies in formal bankruptcy proceedings and in out-of-court restructurings. Jason’s experience includes representing corporate debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, parties to safe harbored financial contracts, indenture and securitization trustees, lessors, and other parties in interest in Chapter 7, Chapter 11 and Chapter 15 bankruptcies, and in workouts.
Jason’s practice also focuses on providing insolvency-related structuring advice and legal opinions in connection with complex transactions for asset-based lending, asset securitizations, safe harbored financial contracts, participations, conduits, derivatives and other financial hedges, project finance, REITS, REMICS, real estate finance and other capital markets transactions.
Jason is admitted to practice before the United States Bankruptcy and District Courts for the District of Delaware and the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, and the United States Courts of Appeals for the Second, Third, Fourth and Sixth Circuits.
Experience
- Represented chapter 11 debtors, including public and private companies, chapter 7 trustees, chapter 11 plan administrators, and official committees of unsecured creditors, in numerous chapter 11 cases.
- Represented various secured and unsecured creditors in the chapter 11 cases of numerous national and international companies.
- Represented various non-debtor parties in bankruptcy litigation matters including preference and fraudulent conveyance actions.
- Represented various parties in connection with international insolvency proceedings, including chapter 15 cases.
- Represented various parties in connection with providing insolvency-related structuring advice and legal opinions for asset based-lending, asset securitizations, safe harbored financial contracts, participations, conduits, derivatives and other financial hedges, project finance, REITS, REMICS, real estate finance, and other capital markets transactions.
- Represented repurchase agreement counter-party in bankruptcy litigation matters involving issues of first impression concerning Bankruptcy Code safe harbor provisions.
- Represented secured lender of retail chain in connection with obtaining the appointment of a chapter 11 trustee and the sale of substantially all of the debtor’s assets through chapter 11 sale process.
- Represented purchaser of substantially all of the assets of a manufacturing company through chapter 11 sale process, including with respect to resolution of disputed working capital adjustment.
- Represented privately held retail chain in going out of business and related sales of substantially all of its assets through chapter 11 sale process.
- Represented privately held oil refinery in sale of substantially all of its assets thorough chapter 11 sale process.
- Represented publicly held manufacturing company in sale of substantially all of its assets through chapter 11 sale process.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Future Star, Virginia, Benchmark Litigation, 2018-2025
-
Recognized as a Leader in Bankruptcy/Restructuring, Virginia, Chambers USA, 2017-2024
- Named Best Lawyer in Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Named to the Under 40 Hot List, 2016-2017, Benchmark Litigation
- Selected as a Rising Star for Bankruptcy & Creditor/Debtor Rights Law, Virginia Super Lawyers magazine, 2011-2014
Affiliations
Professional
- Advisory Board, Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia, Inc.
- American Bar Association
- American Bankruptcy Institute
- Advisory Board, Views from the Bench, American Bankruptcy Institute and Georgetown University Law Center Continuing Legal Education Division
- Turnaround Management Association
- INSOL
Insights
Legal Updates
- June 15, 2016Legal UpdateTwo Recent Decisions Invalidate LLC Agreement Provisions Requiring Consent for LLC Bankruptcy Filings
- May 12, 2015Legal UpdateOak Rock Financial District Court Addresses the Applicable Legal Standard for True Participation Agreements
- February 26, 2015Legal UpdateRecent Decisions Concerning the Trust Indenture Act Underline the Limits on Out-of-Court Restructurings
- September 9, 2014Legal UpdatePublication Notice in The Wall Street Journal and the Orange County Register May Not Be Sufficient Notice to Unknown Creditors
- July 14, 2014Legal UpdateFourth Circuit Again Concludes NHF Failed to Provide Sufficient Evidence to Justify Nonconsensual Non-Debtor Releases
- May 14, 2014Legal UpdateFirst Circuit Adopts Flexible Approach to Determine Amount of Post-Petition Interest to be Paid to Oversecured Creditor
- April 08, 2014Legal UpdateSeventh Circuit Confirms the Independence of the “Settlement Payment” and “Securities Contract” Safe Harbors of 11 U.S.C. § 546(e)
- July 1, 2013Legal UpdateOfficial Committee of Unsecured Creditors of Quebecor World (USA) Inc. v. American United Life Insurance Company, et. al. (In re Quebecor World (USA) Inc.), 2013 U.S. App. LEXIS 11615 (2d Cir. June 10, 2013)
Events & Speaking Engagements
- August 15, 2023EventCo-presenterWarehouse 101: An Overview
- April 27, 2023EventSpeakerBad Boy Guarantees & Other Bankruptcy Remoteness Issues, ABA Business Law Section Meeting
- January 12, 2023EventCo-presenterWarehouse Finance 101
- December 2, 2021EventSpeakerBankruptcy-Proof Finance and Safe Harbor Agreements: Bypassing the Automatic Stay and Other Bankruptcy Restrictions, Strafford Webinar
- September 23, 2020EventPresenterGoing Paperless Without Going Naked – Warehouse Financing During a Global Pandemic
- September 16, 2020EventPresenterOpinions in Structured Finance and Securitized Lending Transactions: Bankruptcy Remoteness, Legal Separateness, Strafford Live CLE Webinars
- July 23, 2020EventPresenterGoing Paperless Without Going Naked – Warehouse Financing During a Global Pandemic
- June 14, 2018EventSpeakerRecent Developments in Creditors’ and Debtors’ Rights, 44th Annual Recent Developments in the Law: 2018 News from the Courts and General Assembly
- October 5, 2012EventSpeakerConfirmation Roundtable, American Bankruptcy Institute and Georgetown Law CLE, Bankruptcy: Views from the Bench
- October 20, 2009EventSpeakerBankruptcy Panel Discussion, The Virginia Bar Association Corporate Counsel Fall Forum
Publications
- April 2017PublicationCo-authorFirst Circuit Declines to Weigh In on Bankruptcy Court Jurisdiction over Medicare Provider Agreements, ABI Journal
- December 2012PublicationCo-authorConfirmation Roundtable: Planning for an Exit and Other Developments in Confirmation Jurisprudence, Best of ABI 2012: The Year in Business Bankruptcy
- July 2012PublicationCo-authorThe 20-Year Split: Nonconsensual Nondebtor Releases, Norton Journal of Bankruptcy Law and Practice
- April 30, 2012PublicationCo-authorFresh guidance from Ninth Circuit about insurers' rights: The court didn't reject 'insurance-neutrality' doctrine — it merely objected to one plan, National Law Journal
- July/August 2011PublicationCo-authorInsurance Neutrality: Will Global Industrial Technologies Have a Major Impact?, American Bankruptcy Institute Journal
- July 2006PublicationAuthorThe Enforceability of Arbitration Clauses in Core Bankruptcy Matters, American Bankruptcy Institute Bankruptcy Litigation Committee Newsletter
Blog Posts
News
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, Order of the Coif, 2001
BA, Philosophy and Political Science, Davidson College, 1998
Admissions
Delaware
Virginia
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
- Blockchain and Digital Assets
- Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals
- Litigation
- Reverse Mortgage/HECM Financing and Securitization
- Structured Finance and Securitization
- Warehouse and Structured Lending, Gestation Finance and Early Buyout (EBO) Facilities
- Financial Services
- Real Estate Investment and Finance