Jason regularly represents all major constituencies in formal bankruptcy proceedings and in out-of-court restructurings. Jason’s experience includes representing corporate debtors, secured and unsecured creditors, parties to safe harbored financial contracts, indenture and securitization trustees, lessors, and other parties in interest in Chapter 7, Chapter 11 and Chapter 15 bankruptcies, and in workouts.

Jason’s practice also focuses on providing insolvency-related structuring advice and legal opinions in connection with complex transactions for asset-based lending, asset securitizations, safe harbored financial contracts, participations, conduits, derivatives and other financial hedges, project finance, REITS, REMICS, real estate finance and other capital markets transactions.