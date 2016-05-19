Jason is a class action litigator who represents innovators and disruptors at the complex intersection of the law and novel technologies. He focuses his practice on class action defense, mass arbitration, and other complex litigation in the privacy, cybersecurity, and consumer contexts. Jason has represented clients at trial and on appeal in all manner of business disputes. He has litigated multiple highly-publicized privacy and cybersecurity class actions, financial services class actions, and consumer class actions for a broad spectrum of clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to burgeoning entrepreneurs and startups.



Jason is admitted to practice before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and all Districts in California. He also serves as an editor of the firm’s Retail Industry Blog, to which he regularly contributes.