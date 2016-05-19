Jason J. Kim
Overview
Jason is a class action litigator who represents innovators and disruptors at the complex intersection of the law and novel technologies. He focuses his practice on class action defense, mass arbitration, and other complex litigation in the privacy, cybersecurity, and consumer contexts. Jason has represented clients at trial and on appeal in all manner of business disputes. He has litigated multiple highly-publicized privacy and cybersecurity class actions, financial services class actions, and consumer class actions for a broad spectrum of clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to burgeoning entrepreneurs and startups.
Jason is admitted to practice before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and all Districts in California. He also serves as an editor of the firm’s Retail Industry Blog, to which he regularly contributes.
Experience
- Litigation counsel to one of the world’s largest retailers in data breach class action asserting claims under newly-enacted California Consumer Privacy Act; obtained early dismissal of lawsuit that earned a place among the Daily Journal’s “Top Defense Verdicts of 2021 in California.”
- Litigation counsel to the world’s largest social media company in connection with multiple platform enforcement matters.
- Litigation counsel to one of the world’s largest online services in parallel federal and state class actions involving largest reported data breaches in history.
- Litigation counsel to one of the world’s largest telecommunications companies in connection with multiple privacy and cybersecurity matters.
- Litigation counsel to one of the world’s largest online fashion retailers in connection with multiple class and commercial litigation matters.
- Litigation counsel to one of the world’s largest sports apparel manufacturers in class action involving widely reported data breach allegedly impacting 100 million-plus accounts.
- Litigation counsel to luxury hotel chain in class action involving data breach of online booking system.
- Trial counsel to defendant real estate developer in $91 million lawsuit filed by NBA franchise owner; trial ended in complete defense verdict.
- Trial counsel to plaintiff actor in royalty/earnings dispute; obtained beneficial settlement for client after second day of trial.
- Trial counsel to defendant museum in action alleging discrimination claims; trial ended in zero recovery for plaintiff.
- Trial counsel to defendant broker-dealer in action brought by former client; secured a complete victory on all claims.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Diversity & Inclusion Visionary in The Los Angeles Times’ Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Accessibility magazine, 2023-2024
- Finalist for the Diversity, Equity + Inclusion Awards in the Community Impact Award category, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2024
- Named among “Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys,” Los Angeles Business Journal, 2023-2024
- Named to the Thriving in their 40s List, Los Angeles Business Journal, 2020, 2023
- Recognized for one of the Top Defense Verdicts in California in 2021, Daily Journal, 2022
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, California State Bar
- Member, Association of Business Trial Lawyers
Insights
Legal Updates
- May 19, 2016Legal Update
- January 25, 2016Legal UpdateSupreme Court Holds Unaccepted Offer of Judgment Does Not Moot Claims, But Leaves Key Issue Unresolved
Events & Speaking Engagements
- December 16, 2024EventCo-presenterMaximizing Mediation Outcomes: Timing, Strategy, Participation, and Next Steps, client CLE
- April 2, 2020Event
- July–August 2019Event
Publications
- April 1, 2020Publication
- May 29, 2012Publication
- July 21, 2008PublicationAuthorSpecial Litigation Committees That Have Lost on Motion to Terminate the Derivative Litigation Might Still Prevail, Securities Regulation & Law
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 31, 2025News
- 3 Minute ReadOctober 14, 2024News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 28, 2024News
- April 12, 2024Media MentionFeatured
- 5 Minute ReadApril 1, 2024News
- April 1, 2024News
- 3 Minute ReadMarch 25, 2024News
- March 21, 2024Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 22, 2024News
- 3 Minute ReadDecember 18, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 27, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadJanuary 23, 2023News
- 2 Minute ReadDecember 21, 2020News
- January 8, 2020Media Mention
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 2, 2018News
Education
JD, Northwestern University School of Law, 2002
BS, New York University, 1996
Admissions
California