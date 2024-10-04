Jason Parker is a dual-qualified attorney admitted to practice in New York and England with over 17 years of experience in international nuclear law, project finance, and energy infrastructure development. As a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, he leads the firm's Energy Transactions and Development practice, a team of 71 attorneys across the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Jason's practice is centered on advising clients in the energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors, with a particular emphasis on the Middle East and Africa. Among the various sectors in which Jason works, petrochemical and nuclear projects are his primary focus, as they rank among the most technically complex and commercially demanding projects in the world. Jason thrives in this environment, leveraging his deep legal and technical acumen to approach multi-faceted challenges and align intricate deal structures with the realities of project execution. His greatest value is on projects of similar complexity—those requiring sophisticated legal strategy, technical fluency, and the ability to bridge commercial, regulatory, and engineering considerations seamlessly.

He has a robust track record in petrochemical project development and financing, having served as lead counsel for Petro Rabigh on the development, financing, operation, and expansion of its refining and petrochemical project in Saudi Arabia—a cross-border joint venture between Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. and Saudi Aramco.