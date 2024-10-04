Jason B. Parker
Overview
Jason Parker is a dual-qualified attorney admitted to practice in New York and England with over 17 years of experience in international nuclear law, project finance, and energy infrastructure development. As a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, he leads the firm's Energy Transactions and Development practice, a team of 71 attorneys across the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
Jason's practice is centered on advising clients in the energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors, with a particular emphasis on the Middle East and Africa. Among the various sectors in which Jason works, petrochemical and nuclear projects are his primary focus, as they rank among the most technically complex and commercially demanding projects in the world. Jason thrives in this environment, leveraging his deep legal and technical acumen to approach multi-faceted challenges and align intricate deal structures with the realities of project execution. His greatest value is on projects of similar complexity—those requiring sophisticated legal strategy, technical fluency, and the ability to bridge commercial, regulatory, and engineering considerations seamlessly.
He has a robust track record in petrochemical project development and financing, having served as lead counsel for Petro Rabigh on the development, financing, operation, and expansion of its refining and petrochemical project in Saudi Arabia—a cross-border joint venture between Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. and Saudi Aramco.
In the nuclear sector, Jason offers comprehensive knowledge encompassing regulatory frameworks, project development, and program procurement. He has collaborated with governments, lenders, and sponsors on the establishment of civilian nuclear power programs and the financing and construction of nuclear power plants. For example, he represented a government-owned implementing company in the MENA region on the development and financing of a first-in-kind and first-in-country $20 billion nuclear new build project, including negotiating the EPC, Fuel Supply and O&M contracts.
Jason's engineering background as a former welding engineer for BWX Technologies, where he designed and manufactured nuclear reactor vessels for the US Navy, enhances his ability to navigate the technical intricacies of energy projects. His hands-on technical background enhances his legal approach, enabling him to bridge the gap between technical feasibility and legal strategy while focusing on practical, commercially sound outcomes. His global experience is further underscored by his tenure in New York, Abu Dhabi, Washington, Tokyo, and London, enabling him to adeptly manage the complexities of multinational transactions.
Beyond his legal practice, Jason is deeply committed to pro bono work and capacity building, with a particular focus on advancing legal frameworks and infrastructure development in Africa. His interests lie in supporting organizations that promote legal empowerment, governance, and energy solutions. Through board service, volunteer initiatives, and training programs, he actively contributes to strengthening institutional capacity and fostering equitable development in the region. Jason is a board member of Health & Development International (HDI) and a regular volunteer for the International Senior Lawyers Project (ISLP) and the Chandler Institute of Justice (CIJ).
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Power (including Electricity and Nuclear) and Renewables, Legal 500 UK, 2025
- Recognized as a Leader in Project Development and Project Finance, IFLR1000, 2019, 2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Health & Development International, Board Member
News
Education
JD, Case Western Reserve University School of Law, 2007
MBA, Case Western Reserve University, 2007
The Ohio State University
Admissions
England and Wales (Solicitor)
New York