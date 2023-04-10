Jason is highly regarded as a deal maker who can execute complex transactions in an efficient and effective manner, with an acute focus on the issues that truly affect his clients’ interests. Jason is a partner in the firm’s real estate practice group. Jason’s practice focuses on commercial real estate transactions, including the acquisition, development and sale of a broad range of real estate asset classes, including office and retail buildings, multifamily properties, hotels and resorts, SFR portfolios, industrial projects and data centers. He routinely negotiates joint venture agreements on behalf of institutional and non-institutional operators and investors and additionally represents operators and capital partners in a wide range of real estate financing transactions, including senior mortgage and mezzanine acquisition and construction financings, CMBS loans and preferred equity investments.