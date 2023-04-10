Jason B. Reiner
Overview
Jason is highly regarded as a deal maker who can execute complex transactions in an efficient and effective manner, with an acute focus on the issues that truly affect his clients’ interests. Jason is a partner in the firm’s real estate practice group. Jason’s practice focuses on commercial real estate transactions, including the acquisition, development and sale of a broad range of real estate asset classes, including office and retail buildings, multifamily properties, hotels and resorts, SFR portfolios, industrial projects and data centers. He routinely negotiates joint venture agreements on behalf of institutional and non-institutional operators and investors and additionally represents operators and capital partners in a wide range of real estate financing transactions, including senior mortgage and mezzanine acquisition and construction financings, CMBS loans and preferred equity investments.
Experience
- Represented a data center developer in a $530 million construction financing for the development of a 72MW data center leased to a hyperscale end user.
- Represented owner/operator in the $340 million sale of a full-service hotel and resort located in San Antonio, Texas.
- Represented a private equity client in connection with the acquisition of a portfolio of 300+ single family homes for rent located in various states across the Midwest.
- Represented an international hotel developer and operator in the acquisition and financing of a 203-all suite property in Tampa, Florida and formation of the joint venture with an equity partner in connection with same
- Represented an institutional investor in a $93 million building and term loan for the acquisition and development of a mixed-use development located in Atlanta, Georgia
- Represented the Clark County Stadium Authority in the negotiation of a stadium lease and development agreement and other documentation for The Oakland Raiders’ $1.8 billion stadium project in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Represented a national hospitality firm in the acquisition and financing of a portfolio of limited-service hotels located in Texas and structuring the corporate ownership in connection with same.
- Represented the developer in a $36 million construction loan for the development of a Class A apartment complex located in Houston, Texas
- Represented various clients in connection with troubled assets requiring workouts, restructuring and recapitalization.
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association, Real Estate Section
- Houston Young Lawyers Association
News
Education
JD, South Texas College of Law, magna cum laude, South Texas Law Review, Order of the Scribes, 2013
BA, The University of Texas at Austin, 2009
Admissions
Texas