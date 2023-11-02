Javaneh S. Tarter
Overview
Javaneh draws on her experience as in-house counsel and in private practice to assist clients with chemical and environmental regulatory and compliance matters. As part of the firm’s environmental practice, Javaneh advises clients on compliance issues and enforcement actions arising under myriad of chemical laws, including the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA); Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA); and California’s Proposition 65 and Cleaning Product Right to Know Act. She also navigates clients through the development and implementation of occupational safety and health policies and advises clients on Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) standards. In addition, Javaneh assists clients in evaluating and bringing legal actions in federal court to challenge agency rulemakings, as well as various litigation matters.
Javaneh previously worked as in-house counsel for the American Coatings Association where she provided regulatory and government affairs services, and advice and counsel concerning environmental management, occupational safety and health, product stewardship, and chemical policy. She most recently worked in private practice providing legal counsel to clients on TSCA, FIFRA, OSHA, and state chemical regulatory and enforcement matters.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, American Bar Association
- Co-Chair, American Bar Association SEER Pesticides and Chemicals Committee
Insights
Legal Updates
- 3 Minute ReadNovember 2, 2023Legal Update
- 3 Minute ReadNovember 29, 2022Legal Update
- 2 Minute ReadJuly 14, 2022Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- November 17, 2023EventSpeakerProcedures for Chemical Risk Evaluation Under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), Office of Advocacy Small Business Environmental Roundtable
- November 16, 2023Event
- June 28, 2023EventSpeakerAmerican Coatings Association’s Coatings Tech Conference
- April 19, 2023EventSpeakerTSCA and PFAS Chemical Policy Updates: A View from Washington and the States, Adhesive and Sealant Council Convention and EXPO
- April 12, 2023EventSpeakerRecent Bans and Reporting Requirements for Products Containing Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS), State Developments and Challenges for the Pesticide Industry, Center for Environmental and Regulatory Information Systems (CERIS) at Purdue University’s NPIRS and ALSTAR Spring 2023 Conference
- April 3, 2023EventPanelistResponding to a Section 8 Data Call, GlobalChem
- February 7, 2023EventSpeakerToxics Release Inventory (TRI) Reporting Overview, Fragrance Creators Association
- January 26, 2023EventSpeakerPFAS in Products: State Developments and Supply Chain Challenges, American Coatings Association Member Webinar Series
Publications
- February 24, 2025Publication
- October 10, 2024Publication
- 4 Minute ReadPublication
- June 19, 2024Publication
- March 5, 2024Publication
- January 25, 2024Publication
- January 25, 2024Publication
- December 12, 2023Publication
- July 31, 2023Publication
- January 2023Publication
- October 25, 2022Publication
- September 14, 2022Publication
- August 19, 2022Publication
- June 21, 2022Publication
Blog Posts
- September 16, 2024The Nickel Report
- September 5, 2024The Nickel Report
- August 29, 2024The Nickel Report
- July 30, 2024The Nickel Report
- Hunton Retail Law Resource
- June 5, 2024The Nickel Report
- May 13, 2024The Nickel Report
- April 25, 2024The Nickel Report
- April 16, 2024The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- Hunton Insurance Recovery Blog
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
- The Nickel Report
News
- February 7, 2024Media Mention
- January 5, 2023Media Mention
- November 30, 2023Media Mention
- February 23, 2023Media Mention
- 6 Minute ReadOctober 6, 2022News
Education
JD, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, 2012
BA, DePauw University, cum laude, 2009
Admissions
District of Columbia
Areas of Focus
- Environmental
- Environmental Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- Environmental Justice
- Environmental Release and Incident Response
- Chemicals, Products and Hazardous Materials
- Pesticides
- OSHA Compliance, Litigation and Defense
- California’s Proposition 65
- PFAS Interdisciplinary Team
- Energy
- Plastics and Microplastics
- Retail and Consumer Products