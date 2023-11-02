Overview

Javaneh draws on her experience as in-house counsel and in private practice to assist clients with chemical and environmental regulatory and compliance matters. As part of the firm’s environmental practice, Javaneh advises clients on compliance issues and enforcement actions arising under myriad of chemical laws, including the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA); Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA); and California’s Proposition 65 and Cleaning Product Right to Know Act. She also navigates clients through the development and implementation of occupational safety and health policies and advises clients on Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) standards. In addition, Javaneh assists clients in evaluating and bringing legal actions in federal court to challenge agency rulemakings, as well as various litigation matters.

Javaneh previously worked as in-house counsel for the American Coatings Association where she provided regulatory and government affairs services, and advice and counsel concerning environmental management, occupational safety and health, product stewardship, and chemical policy. She most recently worked in private practice providing legal counsel to clients on TSCA, FIFRA, OSHA, and state chemical regulatory and enforcement matters.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, American Bar Association
  • Co-Chair, American Bar Association SEER Pesticides and Chemicals Committee

Education

JD, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, 2012

BA, DePauw University, cum laude, 2009

Admissions

District of Columbia

