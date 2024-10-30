Javier De Luna
Associate
Overview
Javier focuses his practice on commercial real estate transactions. He represents owners, investors, developers, and lenders in connection with the acquisition, disposition, development, financing, and leasing of their commercial real estate. He has experience with the full spectrum of asset types, including retail, mixed-use, industrial, office, and multifamily properties.
Education
JD, SMU Dedman School of Law, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, 2023
BS, Trinity University, cum laude, 2020
Admissions
Texas
Languages
- Spanish