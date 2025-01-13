Overview

Jay represents financial institutions and their holding companies in corporate, securities, and regulatory matters, providing counsel regarding corporate reorganizations, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general bank regulatory matters. He also assists clients in their reporting and disclosure obligations under federal and state securities laws and other regulations applicable to corporations and financial institutions.

Experience

  • Advising public and private clients on state and federal laws and regulations affecting banking and financial services.
  • Representing banks and bank holding companies in corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, mergers of equals, and tender offers.
  • Representing banks and bank holding companies in capital markets transactions.

Education

JD, Duke University School of Law, 2024

BA, Queens College, City University of New York, 2016

Admissions

Texas

