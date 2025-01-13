Jay Kestenbaum
Associate
Overview
Jay represents financial institutions and their holding companies in corporate, securities, and regulatory matters, providing counsel regarding corporate reorganizations, securities offerings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and general bank regulatory matters. He also assists clients in their reporting and disclosure obligations under federal and state securities laws and other regulations applicable to corporations and financial institutions.
Experience
- Advising public and private clients on state and federal laws and regulations affecting banking and financial services.
- Representing banks and bank holding companies in corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, mergers of equals, and tender offers.
- Representing banks and bank holding companies in capital markets transactions.
Insights
Legal Updates
- 8 Minute ReadJanuary 13, 2025Legal Update
- 2 Minute ReadNovember 5, 2024Legal Update
Education
JD, Duke University School of Law, 2024
BA, Queens College, City University of New York, 2016
Admissions
Texas