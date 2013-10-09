Jay’s practice focuses on the financing of complex real estate transactions. Jay represents clients in complex commercial real estate finance and capital markets transactions, including multi-property and multistate acquisitions, construction loans, mezzanine financings, securitizations and refinancings. His practice involves office buildings, shopping centers, hotels, child care centers, adult assisted living complexes, multifamily apartment complexes, development land and other commercial properties located throughout the United States, focusing on lending, real estate finance, workouts and distressed asset transactions.