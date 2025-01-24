Clients from a myriad of industries, including the warehousing and distribution, commercial lending, retail, including restaurants and supermarkets, energy, mining and natural resources, data center, health care and manufacturing industries, turn to J.C. to handle a diverse range of commercial real estate transactions.

Such transactions include assisting clients with the acquisition, disposition, leasing and development of real estate assets, managing real estate portfolios and advising commercial lenders and borrowers in the financing of real estate collateral. J.C. is also recognized for his extensive experience with sale/leaseback transactions and regularly advises publicly and privately held companies, including private equity funds, REITs and other real estate developers, in connection with their real estate assets.