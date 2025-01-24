Overview

Jeff Dodd has more than 40 years’ experience helping companies with their corporate, securities, intellectual property and technology transactions. His clients range in size from Fortune 50 companies to emerging businesses.

Jeff has extensive corporate, securities and corporate finance experience, including public and private securities offerings, merger and acquisition transactions, joint ventures, corporate partnering and similar arrangements, private debt and equity financing transactions (including private equity and venture capital), and regulatory, governance and compliance matters.

Jeff advises clients concerning their IP strategy and monetization programs, licensing and joint venture transactions and data security, privacy and protection issues. Jeff is the co-author of Modern Licensing Law with University of Houston Law Center Professor and former Dean, the late Ray Nimmer. The treatise covers all aspects of intellectual property licensing and has become one of the industry’s most respected publications on the topic. He also became co-author of Drafting Effective Contracts also with Professor Nimmer. Jeff is routinely asked to write, speak and present on various topics.

Jeff continues to serve his alma mater as a University of Houston Honors College Advisory Board Member. He is also a past President and former board member of the University of Houston Law Foundation. He is a lifetime fellow in both the Texas Bar Foundation and Houston Bar Foundation.

Experience

Corporate, Securities and Corporate Finance: experience in diverse domestic and international corporate transactions, including:

  • representing various participants in public and private merger and acquisition transactions
  • representing issuers and underwriters (and investment bankers) in connection with public and private securities offerings
  • representing private equity, venture capital and other investment groups or funds, as well as portfolio companies in structuring, documenting and negotiating investment arrangements
  • structuring, negotiating and documenting the formation of private equity, venture capital and hedge funds
  • advising regulated entities (including broker/dealers and investment advisers) as to regulatory and compliance matters
  • structuring, negotiating and documenting joint venture, corporate partnering and similar arrangements

Intellectual Property, Technology, Data Security, Electronic Commerce and Commercialization: extensive experience in a variety of domestic and international intellectual property, information, and business process-related transactions, including

  • representing various parties in structuring, negotiating, enforcing, and unwinding licensing transactions, domestic and international, in numerous industries, including energy, computer technology, biotechnology
  • negotiating, enforcing and unwinding ERP and outsourcing arrangements
  • advising domestic and international clients on data protection, security breach, security and privacy laws and devising compliance strategies
  • structuring, negotiating, documenting and unwinding strategic ventures and alliances where intellectual property is the core asset
  • planning, design and implementation of electronic commerce and trading strategies and arrangements, domestic and international
  • counseling, structuring, negotiating, and documenting intellectual property and information, acquisition, commercialization transactions

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  • Ranked among IAM Global Leaders (2022-2025), Intellectual Asset Management
  • Recognized as a Trademark Star (2016-2024), Transactions Star (2021-2024), and Patent Star (2016-2019) in the IP STARS Handbook, Managing Intellectual Property
  • Highly Recommended for Patent Transactions in Texas in the IAM Patent 1000 (2012-2014, 2016-2024), Intellectual Asset Management
  • Recognized for Corporate Law and Information Technology Law (1999-2019, 2023-2024) and selected as Lawyer of the Year for Information Technology Law (2013, 2016, 2020), The Best Lawyers in America
  • Recommended for Patents: Licensing (2017-2018, 2020), Copyright (2017-2019), Trademarks: Litigation (2018-2019), Trademarks: Non-Contentious (2018-2019), Patent: Litigation (Full Coverage) (2017), Patent: Prosecution (2017) and Outsourcing (2013-2014), Legal 500 United States
  • Recognized as a Texas Super Lawyer (2003-2005, 2011-2019), Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Texas Monthly)
  • Profiled as one of the leading Technology (2005-2009) and Intellectual Property (2010-2018) lawyers in Texas, Chambers & Partners USA: America's Leading Business Lawyers
  • Recognized as an Acritas Star for outstanding performance (2018)
  • Who’s Who in Law, Intellectual Property, Houston Business Journal (2015)
  • Recipient, 2015 Dean’s Award, University of Houston Law Center
  • Recipient, 2014 Distinguished Service Award, Institute of Intellectual Property and Information Law, University of Houston Law Center
  • Named a “2012 BTI Client Service All-Star” by BTI Consulting Group
  • AV Preeminent rating in Martindale-Hubbell

Affiliations

Professional

Member

  • Houston Bar Association
    •  Life Fellow
  • State Bar of Texas
    • Electronic Commerce Sub-Committee
    • Business Law Section
  • American Bar Association
    • Section on Business Law
    • Section on Intellectual Property Law
    • Forum Committee on Franchising
  • Licensing Executives Society
  • American Intellectual Property Law Association
  • International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)

Past President and Board Member - University of Houston Law Foundation

Advisory Board Member - Wolters Kluwer Author Advisory Board (2024-25)

Advisory Board Member - Honors College of the University of Houston

Fellow - Texas Bar Foundation, Houston Bar Foundation

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • May 2024
    Event
    Speaker
    2024 Licensing Law Update, 22nd Annual Rocky Mountain Intellectual Property and Technology Institute
  • March 22, 2024
    Event
    Speaker
    Corporate Transparency Act Webcast
  • June 1-2, 2023
    Event
    Presenter
    2023 Licensing Law Update, 21th Annual Rocky Mountain Intellectual Property & Technology Law Institute
  • May 2022
    Event
    Speaker
    New Regulatory Developments With The Corporate Transparency Act, 20th Annual Choice, Governance & Acquisition of Entities Conference, Dallas, TX
  • November 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    The New Corporate Transparency Act: What You Need to Know, 19th Annual Advanced Business Law Course, Houston, TX
  • July 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    Corporate Transparency Act Developments, Houston Real Estate Lawyers Meeting
  • June 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    2021 Licensing Law Update, 19th Annual Rocky Mountain Intellectual Property & Technology Law Institute
  • April 2021
    Event
    Speaker
    The Need for a Global Framework for Knowledge Transactions: Cross Border Licensing and Enforcement–Update, TRIPS at 25 Webinar Series: TRIPS and Trade in Knowledge, World Trade Organization
  • January 22, 2020
    Event
    Speaker
    Tomorrow’s Webcast: Cybersecurity Due Diligence in M&A, DealLawyers.com Blog
  • June 2, 2017
    Event
    15th Annual Rocky Mountain Intellectual Property & Technology Law Institute
  • March 16, 2017
    Event
    United Nations Commission on International Trade Law
  • June 6, 2016
    Event
    International Intellectual Property Law Association 2016
  • June 2, 2016
    Event
    Rocky Mountain IP & Technology Institute 2016
  • April 21, 2016
    Event
    World Intellectual Property Day 2016
  • February 3, 2016
    Event
    Subsea Expo 2016
  • November 19, 2015
    Event
    The General Counsel Forum Magna Stella Awards Dinner
  • August 20, 2015
    Event
    10th Annual Licensing Technology and IP Conference
  • February 26, 2015
    Event
    Deepwater Technology Symposium: SURF Barriers to Innovation, Technology Adoptions and Cost Effective Deployment
  • November 11, 2014
    Event
    Intelligent Energy Law in the Middle East - Protecting and Exploiting Advanced Energy Technology and Know-How
  • September 11, 2014
    Event
    Rice Alliance – 12th Annual Energy and Clean Technology Venture Forum
  • February 6, 2014
    Event
    Intelligent Energy Law in the Middle East – Protecting and Exploiting Advanced Energy Technology and Know-How
  • April 11, 2013
    Event
    Rice Business Plan Competition 2013

Publications

News

Education

JD, University of Houston Law Center, summa cum laude, 1979

BA, University of Houston, magna cum laude, 1976

Admissions

Texas

Jump to Page