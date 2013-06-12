W. Jeffery Edwards
Senior Counsel
In addition to general complex business disputes, Jeff’s practice focused on handling post M&A disputes, utility-related disputes (including the gas pipeline, telecommunications, electric, and nuclear industries; and involving regulatory, operations, and condemnation issues), product safety issues, environmental and toxic tort matters, corporate governance matters, and real estate issues.
- Member, Virginia State Bar, 1981-Present
- Member, Virginia Bar Association, 1981-Present
- Member, American Bar Association, 1981-Present
- Member, Richmond Bar Association, 1981-Present
JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, Lead Articles Editor, Washington and Lee University Law Review, John W. Davis Award (highest GPA), Ring-Tum Phi Award (University Service), 1981
BA, Washington and Lee University, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, Omicron Delta Kappa, 1978
Virginia