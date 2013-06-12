W. Jeffery Edwards, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

W. Jeffery Edwards

Senior Counsel

Overview

In addition to general complex business disputes, Jeff’s practice focused on handling post M&A disputes, utility-related disputes (including the gas pipeline, telecommunications, electric, and nuclear industries; and involving regulatory, operations, and condemnation issues), product safety issues, environmental and toxic tort matters, corporate governance matters, and real estate issues.

Affiliations

Professional

  • Member, Virginia State Bar, 1981-Present
  • Member, Virginia Bar Association, 1981-Present
  • Member, American Bar Association, 1981-Present
  • Member, Richmond Bar Association, 1981-Present

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  February 25, 2015
    
    
    Indemnities and Liability Limitation Provisions
  February 4, 2014
    
    
    LLC Operating Agreement – Avoiding Pitfalls, Richmond Bar Association Business Law Section
  August 9, 2013
    
    
    Commercial Contracts from the Litigator's Perspective, Part 2
  June 13, 2013
    
    
    Commercial Contracts from the Litigator's Perspective, Part 1
  October 17, 2011
    
    
    Not so Happily Ever After: Commercial Contracts from Litigator's Perspective

Publications

News

Education

JD, Washington and Lee University School of Law, summa cum laude, Order of the Coif, Lead Articles Editor, Washington and Lee University Law Review, John W. Davis Award (highest GPA), Ring-Tum Phi Award (University Service), 1981

BA, Washington and Lee University, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, Omicron Delta Kappa, 1978

Admissions

Virginia

