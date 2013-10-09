Jeff concentrates his practice in the area of commercial real estate finance with a focus on representing institutional lenders in the origination of commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans secured by all types of real estate collateral, including office buildings, shopping centers, hotels and multi-family apartment complexes. His experience includes single-asset financing as well as multi-property and multi-state transactions involving both fee and leasehold interests. Jeff also represents financial institutions in acquisitions and sales of interests in commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans.