Jeff concentrates his practice in the area of commercial real estate finance with a focus on representing institutional lenders in the origination of commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans secured by all types of real estate collateral, including office buildings, shopping centers, hotels and multi-family apartment complexes. His experience includes single-asset financing as well as multi-property and multi-state transactions involving both fee and leasehold interests. Jeff also represents financial institutions in acquisitions and sales of interests in commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans.

  • Selected as a “Rising Star” New York Super Lawyers, Real Estate, 2015

  • Member, New York State Bar Association Real Property Law Section

    In Re Pennie & Edmonds: The Second Circuit Returns to a Subjective Standard of Bad Faith for Imposing Post-Trial Sua Sponte Rule 11 Sanctions, 78 St. John’s L. Rev. 449

JD, St. John’s University School of Law, cum laude, Articles and Notes Editor, St. John's Law Review, 2005

BS, Architecture, The City College of New York, magna cum laude, 1994

New Jersey

New York

  • Russian
