Jeff Goland
Overview
Jeff concentrates his practice in the area of commercial real estate finance with a focus on representing institutional lenders in the origination of commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans secured by all types of real estate collateral, including office buildings, shopping centers, hotels and multi-family apartment complexes. His experience includes single-asset financing as well as multi-property and multi-state transactions involving both fee and leasehold interests. Jeff also represents financial institutions in acquisitions and sales of interests in commercial mortgage and mezzanine loans.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a “Rising Star” New York Super Lawyers, Real Estate, 2015
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, New York State Bar Association Real Property Law Section
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- October 9, 2013Event
Publications
- 2004PublicationIn Re Pennie & Edmonds: The Second Circuit Returns to a Subjective Standard of Bad Faith for Imposing Post-Trial Sua Sponte Rule 11 Sanctions, 78 St. John’s L. Rev. 449
News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 11, 2017News
Education
JD, St. John’s University School of Law, cum laude, Articles and Notes Editor, St. John's Law Review, 2005
BS, Architecture, The City College of New York, magna cum laude, 1994
Admissions
New Jersey
New York
Languages
- Russian