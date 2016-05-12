Jeff Jones
Special Counsel
Overview
Jeff's practice focuses on mergers and acquisitions, securities law, corporate law and finance, and project finance. Following graduation from Yale University in 1966, Jeff served in the United States Navy until 1970, at which time he entered University of Virginia School of Law.
Experience
- Represented the independent directors of an investor-owned electric utility in connection with the Company’s agreement to be acquired by a consortium of infrastructure investors in a $4.7 billion transaction.
- Acted as counsel for major investor-owned electric utility in its $26 billion combination with another major investor-owned utility.
- Acted as counsel for acquirer in $7 billion merger of two major investor-owned electric utilities.
- Acted as counsel for acquirer in connection with the acquisition of a major gas utility.
- Acted as corporate counsel for a number of US-based corporations in the energy, finance and consumer products fields.
- Represented major financial institutions in numerous cross-border and domestic structured financings of power plants, rolling stock, ships, aircraft, real estate and telecommunication equipment.
News
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 1973
BA, Political Science, Yale University, 1966
Admissions
Virginia