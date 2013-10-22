Jeffrey M. Butler
Overview
Jeff is co-lead of the firm's national Business Finance practice group. His practice includes a broad range of commercial lending and financing transactions, and represents financial institutions and corporate borrowers throughout the U.S. in secured and unsecured transactions, including project financings, acquisition financings, credit facilities, asset and reserve based lending, master limited partnership lending and other commercial loans. Furthermore, he represents clients in connection with syndicated credit facilities to both public and private borrowers.
Additionally, Jeff regularly represents financial institutions and DIP lenders in workouts and restructurings related to Chapter 11 proceedings, with particular experience in creditors' rights. He is regularly called upon by our Bankruptcy and Restructuring practice group for his proficiency in such matters.
Jeff has experience in a myriad of industries, with significant experience in oil and gas and other energy-related fields. Jeff's depth of experience combined with his understanding of his clients' businesses allows him to find efficient and practical solutions to help clients achieve their objectives.
Experience
- Represented energy exploration and production company in connection with its debtor-in-possession and exit credit facilities.
- Represented administrative agent on a $100 million credit facility to a privately-held midstream pipeline company
- Represented publicly-traded oilfield services company in connection with its $400 million credit facility.
- Represented publicly-traded midstream pipeline company in connection with its $200 million credit facility.
- Represented privately-held energy exploration and production company in connection with its $100 million credit facility.
- Represented administrative agent on a $825 million credit facility to a publicly-traded midstream pipeline holding company.
- Represented administrative agent on a $206 million credit facility to a publicly-traded seismic equipment company.
- Represented administrative agent on a $550 million credit facility to a publicly-traded natural gas distribution company.
- Represented publicly-traded exploration and production company in connection with its $350 million credit facility.
- Represented administrative agent on a $175 million credit facility to a publicly-traded coal production company.
- Represented lender in connection with $12.5 million financing of tax credits to a production company related to funding a major motion picture.
- Represented lender in connection with $300 million revolving credit facility secured by bankruptcy proof of claims.
- Represented administrative agent in connection with $300 million revolving and term multicurrency facility to an oilfield services company.
- Represented privately-held oilfield services company in connection with its $115 million revolving credit facility.
- Represented private fund in connection with its $350 million subscription loan facility.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Banking & Finance, Texas, Chambers USA, 2024
- Named Best Lawyer in Banking and Finance Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Named a Top Lawyer in Houston, Houstonia Magazine (2016)
- Recognized as a Texas Rising Star, Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters (published in Texas Monthly) (2008, 2010, 2011)
- Professionals on the Fast Track, H Texas Magazine (2009)
Affiliations
Professional
- Houston Bar Association
- Houston Young Lawyers Association
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- "Oil & Gas Lending" Texas Bankers Association Webinar (October 22, 2013)
News
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, magna cum laude, Houston Journal of International Law, Assistant Case Notes & Comments Editor, Order of the Coif, Order of the Barons, 2002
BA, Government, The University of Texas at Austin, 1996
Admissions
Texas
Courts
US District Court, Northern District of Texas