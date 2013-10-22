Additionally, Jeff regularly represents financial institutions and DIP lenders in workouts and restructurings related to Chapter 11 proceedings, with particular experience in creditors' rights. He is regularly called upon by our Bankruptcy and Restructuring practice group for his proficiency in such matters.

Jeff has experience in a myriad of industries, with significant experience in oil and gas and other energy-related fields. Jeff's depth of experience combined with his understanding of his clients' businesses allows him to find efficient and practical solutions to help clients achieve their objectives.