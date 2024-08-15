Jeff’s primary practice focuses on representing private equity clients in varied investments in commercial real estate and operating and development joint ventures. He counsels global private equity firms, opportunity funds, portfolio and operating companies, and national, regional and local developers on a wide range of real estate assets including multifamily, senior and student housing, retail, office, industrial, hospitality, and golf. He partners with clients to help them navigate complex multi-property, multi-state real estate acquisitions, dispositions and financings, legal due diligence and acquisitions, financings and dispositions of performing and non-performing loan portfolios and related asset management, loan workouts, DPO and DIL transactions.