Jeffrey W. Giese
Overview
Jeff’s primary practice focuses on representing private equity clients in varied investments in commercial real estate and operating and development joint ventures. He counsels global private equity firms, opportunity funds, portfolio and operating companies, and national, regional and local developers on a wide range of real estate assets including multifamily, senior and student housing, retail, office, industrial, hospitality, and golf. He partners with clients to help them navigate complex multi-property, multi-state real estate acquisitions, dispositions and financings, legal due diligence and acquisitions, financings and dispositions of performing and non-performing loan portfolios and related asset management, loan workouts, DPO and DIL transactions.
Experience
- Represented a national golf course owner/operator in the due diligence and acquisition of a $200,000,000 portfolio of 5 daily fee golf courses.
- Represented a national golf course owner/operator in the due diligence and acquisition of a $45,000,000 private golf club, and $7,500,000 private golf club and a $6,300,000 private golf club
- Represented a global private equity firm in the due diligence, acquisition and financing of a $165,000,000 portfolio of developed and undeveloped single family lots.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the due diligence of portions of a $6.7B pool of sub and non-performing commercial real estate loans.
- Represented a family office in the due diligence, acquisition and financing of a $21,500,000 mixed use (office and retail) project.
- Represented a family office in the sale of a $5,300,000 industrial/office project.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the due diligence, acquisition, financing and restructure of a public company in a $7.6B take private transaction of 120+ apartment complexes.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the $100,000,000+ financing of a portfolio of 25 private and daily fee golf courses.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the joint venture formation, acquisition and financing of an industrial redevelopment site.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the due diligence, acquisition and financing of a $1.8B portfolio of apartment complexes.
- Represented an operating company of a global private equity firm in the due diligence, acquisition and financing of a $320,000,000 portfolio of 48 private and daily fee golf courses.
- Represented an operating company of a global private equity firm in the due diligence, acquisition and financing of a $45,000,000 portfolio of 5 private golf courses.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the sale of over 100 loan and real property assets located in Puerto Rico.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the sale of a golf course centered resort, hotel, marina and residential land development.
- Represented an operating company of a private equity firm in the due diligence, acquisition and financing of numerous student housing apartment complexes.
- Represented an operating company of a private equity firm in the due diligence and acquisition of a $70,000,000 portfolio of 5 private golf courses.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the due diligence of a $1B pool of sub and non-performing commercial real estate loans.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the due diligence of a $375,000,000 pool of sub and non-performing commercial real estate loans.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the due diligence and acquisition of a $270,000,000 pool of performing, sub and non-performing assisted living/skilled nursing facility loans.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the due diligence and acquisition of a $75,000,000 pool of performing, sub and non-performing commercial real estate loans.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the due diligence and acquisition of a $300,000,000 pool of sub and non-performing commercial real estate loans and REO.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the due diligence and acquisition of a $4,100,000,000 pool of sub and non-performing commercial real estate loans and REO and subsequent financing.
- Represented a global private equity firm in $600,000,000 acquisition of performing and subperforming commercial real estate loan portfolio and REO, and subsequent financing.
- Represented a global private equity firm in $540,000,000 acquisition of performing and subperforming commercial real estate loan portfolio, and subsequent securitization, financing and DPOs.
- Represented a global private equity firm in $480,000,000 acquisition and seller financing of performing and subperforming commercial real estate loan portfolio, and subsequent loan sales, DPOs, foreclosures and deeds in lieu of foreclosure, and dispositions.
- Represented a global private equity firm in $475,000,000 acquisition and financing of non-performing commercial real estate loan portfolio, and subsequent loan sales, DPOs, foreclosures and deeds in lieu of foreclosure, and dispositions.
- Represented a national industrial developer in 6,000 acre land assemblage, financings and corresponding industrial development surrounding Union Pacific intermodal facility.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Real Estate, Legal 500 United States, 2013-2014, 2019-2024
- Named Best Lawyer in Real Estate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Recognized as a Leader in the Field, Real Estate, Texas, Chambers USA, 2011-2018
AV Peer Review Rated in Martindale-Hubbell
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Dallas Bar Association
- Member, Texas State Bar Association
Education
JD, SMU Dedman School of Law, 1986
BBA, Finance, University of Iowa, 1983
Admissions
Texas