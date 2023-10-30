Jeff is chair of the firm’s global outsourcing and technology practice group. Jeff’s practice focuses on information technology, business processes, sourcing and system integration/implementation, e-commerce, commercial contracting, cloud/as-a-Service, and various intellectual property matters. He also focuses on the drafting, implementation and adoption of responsible artificial intelligence (AI) governance policies and procedures, and on the negotiation and drafting of agreements governing the use of artificial intelligence (including generative AI), automation, and robotics. He has negotiated significant sourcing and other information technology transactions, ranging from relatively small transactions to those with a total contract value of nearly 10 billion dollars.