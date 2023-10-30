Jeffrey L. Harvey
Overview
Jeff is chair of the firm’s global outsourcing and technology practice group. Jeff’s practice focuses on information technology, business processes, sourcing and system integration/implementation, e-commerce, commercial contracting, cloud/as-a-Service, and various intellectual property matters. He also focuses on the drafting, implementation and adoption of responsible artificial intelligence (AI) governance policies and procedures, and on the negotiation and drafting of agreements governing the use of artificial intelligence (including generative AI), automation, and robotics. He has negotiated significant sourcing and other information technology transactions, ranging from relatively small transactions to those with a total contract value of nearly 10 billion dollars.
Experience
- Ongoing representation of a Fortune 200 company with respect to its overall approach to the adoption and use of artificial intelligence (including generative AI), including the negotiation of dozens of agreements regarding the purchase of various artificial intelligence-based products and solutions.
- Assisted one of the most well-known online retailers in the world with its initial development of various generative AI and bot usage contractual provisions and an associated playbook/decision tree.
- Represented a Fortune 100 financial services and banking company with the negotiation and documentation of a several billion dollar technology transaction, including associated machine learning/AI provisions.
- Represented a Fortune 200 company in connection with a significant procurement outsourcing transaction, which involved the implementation and adoption of an overall AI strategy and the negotiation of several underlying agreements that governed the implementation of the client’s AI strategy in support of the outsourcing initiative.
- Generally advise clients on legal-business-procurement strategies, efficiencies, process improvements, and form usage, increasing efficiency across our client base and resulting in improved internal relations among various stakeholders.
- Represented any number of large and community banks in the implementation of various banking platforms by nearly all of the leading providers.
- Represented a Fortune 300 company in connection with the negotiation and documentation of its company-wide data center infrastructure outsourcing agreement.
- Represented a publicly traded company in connection with the negotiation and documentation of its global ERP system, including ancillary agreements required in order to host the global ERP system.
- Ongoing representation of a Fortune 400 company in connection with its domestic and international outsourcing and technology contract portfolio, including service desk outsourcing, SAP implementation, application development and maintenance transactions, and general licensing and services agreements.
- Represented a Fortune 60 company in connection with the negotiation and documentation of enterprise-wide CRM transaction with major US information technology provider.
- Represented a Fortune 300 premier cosmetics brands company in connection with various e-commerce and SMAC initiatives.
- Represented a Fortune 400 company in connection with its procurement and implementation of a global, cloud-based enterprise email solution.
- Represented multiple companies in connection with information technology audit responses related to alleged claims of excess license usage (including claims of indirect access and use made by various ERP providers).
- Represented a Fortune 5 company in connection with various information technology, social media and e-commerce driven mobile solutions.
- Represented a Fortune 400 company in connection with the negotiation of an SAP integration transaction with five of the major US outsourcing service providers.
- Represented a Fortune 400 company in connection with the migration of its global email services to the cloud.
- Represented a Fortune 150 consumer products company with data center, help desk, workstation and internet hosting sourcing.
- Represented a Fortune 100 company with total information technology sourcing for corporate headquarters and multiple global divisions.
- Represented a Fortune 250 insurance company in connection with the negotiation (simultaneously with three major Indian suppliers) and documentation of an application maintenance and development transaction.
- Represented one of the nation’s leading providers of home building supplies with call center and finance and accounting business process sourcing.
- Represented a large community bank in connection with the negotiation and documentation of an outsourcing agreement covering many of the bank's back-office functions.
- Represented a Fortune 50 home building supplies company in connection with the negotiation (simultaneously with three major Indian suppliers) and documentation of a finance and accounting sourcing transaction.
- Represented a Fortune 150 company in connection with the negotiation and documentation of a human resources and benefits administration outsourcing transaction.
- Represented a manufacturer of jet aircrafts in connection with the negotiation and documentation of a total information technology outsourcing transaction with two of the major US outsourcing service providers.
- Represented numerous other companies in connection with various outsourcing strategies, on both the customer and supplier side.
- Drafting and negotiation of intellectual property, software and technology licensing, maintenance and support agreements.
- Drafting and negotiation of commercial intellectual property terms in asset purchase and merger and acquisition agreements.
- Drafting and negotiation of commercial contracts across a variety of industries, including direct materials, procurement, supply chain and logistics agreements; architectural services agreements; global fundraising initiative; purchase agreements and a range of other client-specific commercial contracts.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in Outsourcing, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA (2008-2024) and Chambers Global (2012-2025)
- Recommended for Outsourcing (2011-2014, 2017-2024) and Technology Transactions (2023-2024), Legal 500 United States
- Named a “Client Service All-Star” by BTI, 2016, 2022
- Selected as a Rising Star, Virginia Super Lawyers, 2009
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Virginia Bar Association, VBA Young Lawyer’s Division
Insights
Legal Updates
- 9 Minute ReadOctober 30, 2023Legal Update
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 31, 2023Legal Update
- 13 Minute ReadFebruary 22, 2023Legal Update
- 4 Minute ReadApril 6, 2020Legal Update
- 7 Minute ReadMarch 24, 2020Legal Update
- March 21, 2017Legal Update
- August 7, 2012Legal Update
Events & Speaking Engagements
- June 3, 2024EventSpeakerElevating The IT Procurement Function, ProcureCon IT Sourcing, Boston, MA
- February 8, 2024Event
- May 19, 2014EventModeratorHunton & Williams LLP’s IT/Procurement Leadership Forum, Richmond, VA
- February 2012EventPanelistThe Outsourcing Super Lawyer Summit, hosted by HFS Research
- July 2011EventPanelistNegotiating Software Licensing Agreements, hosted by Incremental Advantage
Publications
- January 31, 2024Publication
- January 2024Publication
- December 4, 2023Publication
- 2023Publication
- 2023Publication
- November 14, 2023Publication
- 2022PublicationCo-authorOutsourcing: USA, Chambers Global Practice Guide
- 2021Publication
- 2020Publication
- 2019Publication
Blog Posts
- Hunton Retail Law ResourceAuthor
News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 13, 2025News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 12, 2024News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2024News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 15, 2024News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 8, 2023News
- 7 Minute ReadJune 8, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2023News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 16, 2023News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 9, 2022News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 1, 2022News
- 3 Minute ReadApril 11, 2022News
- 4 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 8, 2022News
- 1 Minute ReadNovember 12, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 10, 2021News
- 6 Minute ReadMay 25, 2021News
- 3 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2021News
- 1 Minute ReadDecember 15, 2020News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 12, 2020News
- 5 Minute ReadApril 27, 2020News
- 3 Minute ReadFebruary 18, 2020News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 29, 2020News
- 6 Minute ReadJune 6, 2019News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 25, 2019News
- 2 Minute ReadFebruary 26, 2019News
- 1 Minute ReadJanuary 15, 2019News
- 4 Minute ReadJune 13, 2018News
- 4 Minute ReadMay 16, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 5, 2018News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 16, 2017News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 12, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadApril 7, 2017News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 3, 2016News
- 1 Minute ReadFebruary 10, 2016News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2015News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 2, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadMay 27, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 31, 2014News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 24, 2013News
- 1 Minute ReadJune 19, 2013News
- 1 Minute ReadMay 13, 2013News
- 2 Minute ReadMarch 25, 2013News
- 2 Minute ReadAugust 9, 2012News
- 3 Minute ReadJune 7, 2012News
- 3 Minute ReadMay 9, 2012News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 14, 2011News
- 2 Minute ReadJune 16, 2010News
- 4 Minute ReadApril 8, 2010News
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, 1999
BA, Government, The College of William & Mary, 1995
Admissions
Virginia