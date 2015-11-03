Jeff has devoted the past four decades to the field of environmental law, litigating many of the legal issues that govern today’s practice and drafting the original version of agreements widely used today in CERCLA proceedings. A nationally recognized figure in superfund, natural resource damage, and toxic tort litigation, Jeff has focused on complex, multiparty environmental cases since he began in private practice. He is a first chair litigator who has also mediated environmental disputes and served as a mediator himself.

Jeff represents waste management firms, electric utilities, consumer product manufacturers, and chemical and paper companies.

After serving as an editor of Harvard's first Environmental Law Review in 1977, he went on to clerk for US District Judge John H. Pratt in 1978, and has been in private practice in Washington, DC since 1979. He has litigated cases in trial and appellate courts throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico.