As head of the firm’s energy and infrastructure team, Jeff focuses his practice on domestic and international project finance, including project development and asset, stock and portfolio acquisitions of renewable energy and conventional power assets and companies.

With more than 30 years of experience, Jeff represents clients in all aspects of the development, acquisition, financing and divestiture of renewables and conventional power. Widely recognized for his energy and infrastructure practice, clients praise Jeff for his deep knowledge of the power sector and his ability to “negotiate a deal without the gnashing of teeth” and “make deals happen.” (Chambers USA, 2016)

Given his deep understanding of energy finance, Jeff provides advice on transactions involving complex financing structures, including Rule 144A offerings, syndicated commercial bank debt, mezzanine debt, tax equity, export credit agency and other government-guaranteed financing and risk insurance programs, and multilateral lending agency programs.