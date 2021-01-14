Jeffrey P. Schroeder
Overview
As head of the firm’s energy and infrastructure team, Jeff focuses his practice on domestic and international project finance, including project development and asset, stock and portfolio acquisitions of renewable energy and conventional power assets and companies.
With more than 30 years of experience, Jeff represents clients in all aspects of the development, acquisition, financing and divestiture of renewables and conventional power. Widely recognized for his energy and infrastructure practice, clients praise Jeff for his deep knowledge of the power sector and his ability to “negotiate a deal without the gnashing of teeth” and “make deals happen.” (Chambers USA, 2016)
Given his deep understanding of energy finance, Jeff provides advice on transactions involving complex financing structures, including Rule 144A offerings, syndicated commercial bank debt, mezzanine debt, tax equity, export credit agency and other government-guaranteed financing and risk insurance programs, and multilateral lending agency programs.
Experience
- Represented buyers and sells of energy tax credits (ITC and PTC) in various tax credit transfer transactions.
- Represented tax equity investor in the tax equity financing of a carbon capture facility that captures and sequesters the carbon emissions from a coal fired power plant located in Texas.
- Represented a private equity-backed sponsor in the acquisition, restructuring and re-financing (including tax equity financing) of a portfolio of wind projects that will be re-powered.
- Represented tax equity investors in various renewable energy partnership flip transactions on both a single project and portfolio basis across wind, solar, geothermal and BESS facilities. Transactions include:
- Alta X and XI, Bethel, Briscoe, Buckeye, CalTex, CD4, Centennial I and II, Daggett 3, Deerfield, Deerfield II, Dermott, El Sauz, Gearbox Portfolio, Goldthwaite, Great Western, Green Pastures 1, Green Pastures 2, Gunsight, Hawaii 2.0, High Majestic II, Kelly Creek, Lincoln Land, Miami, Nokota Portfolio, North Valley, Odell, Palmas, Palomino Portfolio, Pine Brooke Portfolio, Prairie Breeze, Prairie Breeze 2 and 3, Rattlesnake, Red Pine, Rock Falls, Rocksprings, Santa Rita, Spring Canyon II and III, Texas Solar Nova I and II, Tungsten, and Wake.
- Represented tax equity investors in re-powering transactions, including Alta Mesa and Mesa, Bishop Hill, Langford, the Palmwood Portfolio, Shepherds Flat, Steel and Chocton, the Sterling Portfolio and the Topaz Portfolio.
- Represented a utility and unregulated utility affiliate in the development of an “inside-the-fence” energy infrastructure project supplying a new state of the art headquarters and research center.
- Represented a utility affiliate in the restructuring and acquisition of a combined heat and power facility that provides electric and thermal energy service to a casino and hotel – entertainment complex.
- Represented a financial institution in the upstream financing of a levered portfolio of operating geothermal projects in the United States.
- Represented a private equity-backed project sponsor in the refinancing of its portfolio of gas-fired power plants located in the Southwestern United States.
- Represented InterGen and its affiliates in the development and financing of the Energia San Luis de Paz power project, located in Guanajuato, Mexico and the parallel development and financing of the Altamira Compression Project, a natural gas compression station located in the Port of Altamira, Mexico.
- Represented an unregulated affiliate of a utility in the acquisition of a portfolio of fourteen projects that provide utility-like services for industrial and commercial facilities.
- Represented project company and sponsor group in the development, construction arrangements and financing of two geothermal projects located in Utah and New Mexico.
- Acted as project counsel for UniStar Nuclear Energy with respect to the structuring, development, financing, construction and operational matters for the Calvert Cliffs 3 Nuclear Power Plant, including financing under the US Department of Energy’s loan guarantee program under Title XVII.
- Acted as project counsel for USEC, Inc., with respect to the structuring, financing, development, construction and operational matters for its American Centrifuge Project, including financing under the US Department of Energy’s loan guarantee program under Title XVII.
- Represented a utility affiliate in the acquisition of a number of renewable generation projects, including the acquisition and conversion of coal-fired power plants to biomass facilities.
- Represented InterGen in the acquisition and related acquisition financing of TransAlta’s Mexican power portfolio.
- Represented a utility affiliate in connection with the development of utility scale solar projects.
- Represented ArcLight Capital and DTE Energy Services, Inc., in connection with the sale of 1,000 MW of peaking facilities in Illinois.
- Represented a global power development company in connection with its sale as a going concern for approximately $1.75 billion, including a portfolio of ten operating projects and three advanced development projects.
- Acted as project counsel in the development and financing of the DTE Energy Center project, an approximately $300 million industrial production support project relating to eight automotive manufacturing facilities in the United States.
- Acted as project counsel for the restructuring of the commercial arrangements for three peaking units in Indiana and the subsequent sale of those units.
- Acted as project counsel in connection with an approximately $300 million refinancing of a coal-fired power plant in New Jersey.
- Represented InterGen in the acquisition, development and subsequent sale of the Mountainview project, a 1,054 MW project located in California.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leader in the Field in Projects – USA (2013-2025) and in Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy – USA (2020-2025) Chambers Global
- Recommended for Energy: Renewable/Alternative Power (2013-2014, 2016-2018, 2020-2024), Project Finance (2013-2024), and Energy Transactions: Electric Power (2019-2024), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized as a Leader in Projects (2013-2024) and in Projects: Renewables & Alternative Energy (2020-2024), USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA
- Named Best Lawyer in Energy Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
- Recommended for Outsourcing, Legal 500 United States, 2011-2014, 2017-2022
- Recommended for Energy Regulation: Electric Power (2021-2023) and Energy Regulation: Oil and Gas (2021), Legal 500 United States
- Who’s Who Legal: Project Finance, 2017-2020
- Leader in the Field, Project Finance, Chambers USA: America’s Leading Business Lawyers, 2005-2018
Insights
Education
JD, Washington and Lee University, cum laude, 1991
BA, University of Virginia, 1988
Admissions
District of Columbia
Areas of Focus
- Energy and Infrastructure
- Private Equity
- Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- International Renewable Energy and Clean Power
- Sustainability and Corporate Clean Power
- Solar
- Wind
- Biomass
- Hydro
- Landfill Gas
- Power and Utilities Capital Markets
- Energy
- Hydrogen
- Energy M&A
- Energy Transition
- Project Finance and Development
- Nuclear Energy
- Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)
- Financial Services
- Natural Gas