Jenna’s practice focuses on privacy and cybersecurity law. Jenna is a member of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice. She routinely assists clients with issues related to privacy and data protection, data breaches and cybersecurity incidents, and matters involving the use, sharing and protection of sensitive information. Jenna regularly assists clients with identifying and managing privacy and data security risks, and counsels clients on compliance with all federal, state and international privacy and data security laws, with a particular focus on the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Jenna has assisted a number of clients with implementing enterprise-wide privacy compliance programs, and also has experience assisting clients with privacy-related issues in the ad tech space, including programmatic advertising, customer matching, and data licensing initiatives.

Active in pro bono work, she serves on the Junior Advisory Board of Her Justice, an organization providing pro bono matrimonial and custody-related legal services to low-income women in New York.