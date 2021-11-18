Jenna N. Rode
Overview
Jenna’s practice focuses on privacy and cybersecurity law. Jenna is a member of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice. She routinely assists clients with issues related to privacy and data protection, data breaches and cybersecurity incidents, and matters involving the use, sharing and protection of sensitive information. Jenna regularly assists clients with identifying and managing privacy and data security risks, and counsels clients on compliance with all federal, state and international privacy and data security laws, with a particular focus on the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Jenna has assisted a number of clients with implementing enterprise-wide privacy compliance programs, and also has experience assisting clients with privacy-related issues in the ad tech space, including programmatic advertising, customer matching, and data licensing initiatives.
Active in pro bono work, she serves on the Junior Advisory Board of Her Justice, an organization providing pro bono matrimonial and custody-related legal services to low-income women in New York.
Experience
- Regularly advises clients (including in the fields of technology, media, health care, finance, educational, retail) in all aspects of cybersecurity incident response, including investigation, preparation of required notifications pursuant to state data breach notification laws, call center training, development of media strategies, and regulatory response.
- Regularly advises clients on compliance with global data breach notification laws and regulations.
- Assists companies with proactive cyber incident readiness, including analyzing cybersecurity risks, addressing policy issues and drafting incident response plans.
- Regularly advises clients with regard to terms of use documents and privacy policies addressing a wide range of data collection and processing issues.
- Extensive experience advising on children’s privacy issues.
- Advises clients on privacy-related regulatory compliance with CCPA, COPPA, Gramm-Leach Bliley Act and HIPAA.
- Advises clients on cross-Atlantic data transfers and European data protection regulations, specifically post-Schrems II decision and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance.
- Advises clients on compliance with FTC data privacy guidance, especially with regard to mobile devices.
- Advises clients on building privacy-by-design principles into the user experience of websites, apps and online services.
- Drafts and negotiates privacy and data security provisions for commercial contracts
- Conducts privacy and data security-related due diligence on acquisitions.
- Conducts and evaluates privacy impact assessments.
- Crafts information governance and information security policies and programs.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recommended for Cyber Law (including Data Privacy and Data Protection), Legal 500 United States, 2023-2024
-
Recipient of the 2021 Commitment to Justice Award from Her Justice
- Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) in the United States, International Association of Privacy Professionals
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, International Association of Privacy Professionals
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
Publications
- July 25, 2016PublicationCo-authorEnforcement Outlook: German Data Protection Authorities Eye Cross-Atlantic Data Transfers, Bloomberg BNA
- May 25, 2016PublicationCo-author2016 Mobile Data Privacy and Security Update and 2015 Review, Bloomberg BNA
- September 22, 2015PublicationCo-authorEthical Considerations in Using Social Data, Bloomberg Law
- September 15, 2015PublicationCo-authorBest Practices in Collecting and Using Social Data, Bloomberg Law
- September 11, 2015PublicationCo-author4 Methods for Analyzing ‘Social Data’, Bloomberg Law
- September 2, 2015PublicationCo-authorMining Social Data and Putting it to Work, Bloomberg Law
News
Education
JD, Fordham University School of Law, 2013
BS, Fordham University, 2008
Admissions
New York