Jennie L. Cunningham
Overview
Jennie is a member of the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice and advises clients on compliance with US and international privacy and cybersecurity laws, managing privacy and information security risks, and data protection strategy. Jennie assists clients in a range of industries, helping to address emerging challenges and providing trend analysis in the privacy and data protection environment and national security and foreign policy arena. She advises clients on cutting-edge technologies, such as AI, biometric data, data analytics, and other emerging technologies. Jennie also assists with drafting privacy policies and procedures, cross-border data transfers, privacy impact assessments, product counseling, and other privacy compliance matters.
Prior to joining Hunton, Jennie was an associate at another global law firm and one of the largest accounting firms, where she focused on a range of international risk and regulatory issues.
Jennie dedicates her pro bono efforts to various causes, including providing legal services for veterans and service members, and environmental and disaster relief efforts.
Experience
- Advises clients on international and US federal and state privacy laws, policies and regulations, including the California Consumer Privacy Act/California Privacy Rights Act and other US state privacy laws, Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, consumer health data laws, AI regulations and guidance, US intelligence and surveillance laws, minor/social media laws, the EU General Data Protection Regulation, and the EU Digital Strategy regulations.
- Advises clients on national security law, foreign policy, and international trade matters, including data protection issues, such as the impact of Schrems II, national surveillance and intelligence frameworks, cross-border data transfers, data transfer impact assessments, sanctions and export controls.
- Advises clients on privacy notices, internal privacy policies, risk and privacy impact assessments, data retention and governance, AI governance, and vendor management and diligence.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America 2024 for work in Privacy and Data Security Law
Affiliations
Professional
- Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E), International Association of Privacy Professionals
- Member, International Association of Privacy Professionals
- OneTrust Privacy Management Professional Certification
Insights
Events & Speaking Engagements
- May 11, 2023EventPIA Bootcamp: Getting Your PIAs Compliant, Privacy + Security Forum
- Fall 2020EventMobile Location Analytics: Addressing Opt-Outs and the ‘Creepy’ Factor, IAPP Privacy. Security. Risk Conference
Publications
- 2017PublicationLegal and Ethical Implications of Athletes’ Biometric Data Collection in Professional Sport, Marquette Sports Law Review, Vol. 28, Iss. 1
News
Education
JD, University of North Carolina School of Law, Order of the Coif, 2017
MA, Political Science, Security & Diplomacy, University of West Florida, 2011
BA, International Relations, Political Science, Tufts University
Admissions
District of Columbia
New York
Clerkships
US Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina, 2016-2017