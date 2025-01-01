Jennifer is a complex commercial litigator who represents public and private companies, banks, professional service firms, executives, and others in federal and state courts throughout the country. She has experience litigating a broad range of commercial matters involving contracts, business torts, fraud, and intellectual property, for clients in many industries, including financial services, media, and energy. She has handled investigations involving the New York Attorney General’s Office, the Securities Exchange Commission, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Jennifer also has substantial experience in real estate litigation and transactions, representing real estate owners, developers, landlords, tenants, and commercial lenders. She handles commercial lease disputes involving defaults, termination options, construction and repair obligations, environmental contamination and hazardous materials, access issues and subordination, and non-disturbance and attornment agreements, as well as construction disputes, and real estate disputes involving purchase and sale agreements, brokerage commissions, ownership, and operational issues. She further counsels clients on interpretation of loan documents, foreclosures and receiverships, and rights of first offer.

Prior to her graduation from law school, Jennifer interned at the Supreme Court of the United States and the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.