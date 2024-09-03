Jennifer L. Clyde
Overview
Jennifer’s practice focuses on complex commercial disputes and business litigation in both federal and state court. Jennifer counsels on a wide variety of litigation matters involving financial services, commercial real estate investment firms and other businesses. Her experience includes drafting motions, pleadings, and other documents, as well as assisting with all aspects of the discovery process, and conducting legal research analysis. In addition, Jennifer is actively involved in the firm’s pro bono efforts.
Jennifer earned her law degree from SMU Dedman School of Law, where she served as a co-director of the Academic Success Program and as a casenote and comment editor for the SMU Law Review.
Prior to joining the firm, Jennifer taught advanced placement tenth and eleventh grade English in The Colony, Texas.
Experience
- Supported trial team that obtained favorable result for client in multi-million dollar loan dispute between creditors.
- Assisted with drafting successful opposition to motion for summary judgment in Texas federal court.
- Conducted research and drafted pleadings and motions for numerous complex commercial litigation cases involving claims of breach of contract, fraud, tortious interference with existing contract, conversion, fiduciary obligation, and lease assignment.
- Assisted with the discovery process, including deposition preparation, for multiple complex commercial lawsuits.
- Assisted banks in responding to various agency and non-party subpoenas.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as One to Watch for Commercial Litigation, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
Insights
Publications
- September 3, 2024Publication
- 2018PublicationCancelled Credit Cards: Substantial Risk of Future Injury as Basis for Standing in Data Breach Cases, 71 S.M.U. L. Rev. 615
News
- 17 Minute ReadNews
- 18 Minute ReadAugust 21, 2023News
- 16 Minute ReadAugust 18, 2022News
Education
JD, SMU Dedman School of Law, magna cum laude, 2019
MEd, University of North Texas, 2015
BA, University of Oklahoma, 2011
Admissions
Texas
We discuss how a wave of rulemaking from the FCC is likely to increase TCPA litigation over the next several years. We also provide summaries of other notable developments this quarter.