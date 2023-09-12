Jendy focuses her practice on structured finance, securitization, and other transactions involving mortgage servicing rights, mortgage loans, and non-mortgage loans, including crop loans and student loans. Jendy represents lenders and borrowers in warehouse and repurchase facilities, issuers and initial purchasers in servicing advance facilities, and investors in excess servicing spread transactions. She also counsels clients with respect to acquiring, creating, and maintaining correspondent lending platforms for forward and reverse residential mortgages.

Prior to joining the firm, Jendy served as in-house counsel to a mortgage origination company, where she advised on residential mortgage loan originations, regulatory matters including TRID and RESPA compliance, and compliance with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller guides.