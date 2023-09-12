Jennifer Diana Daglio
Overview
Jendy focuses her practice on structured finance, securitization, and other transactions involving mortgage servicing rights, mortgage loans, and non-mortgage loans, including crop loans and student loans. Jendy represents lenders and borrowers in warehouse and repurchase facilities, issuers and initial purchasers in servicing advance facilities, and investors in excess servicing spread transactions. She also counsels clients with respect to acquiring, creating, and maintaining correspondent lending platforms for forward and reverse residential mortgages.
Prior to joining the firm, Jendy served as in-house counsel to a mortgage origination company, where she advised on residential mortgage loan originations, regulatory matters including TRID and RESPA compliance, and compliance with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller guides.
Experience
- Represented lenders and loan originators/aggregators in whole loan warehouse and repurchase facilities financing a variety of loan products including agency and government mortgage loans, nonqualifying mortgage loans, residential transition mortgage loans, construction loans, student loans, and crop loans.
- Represented lenders and borrowers in securities repurchase facilities involving complex titling trust, series trust, and participation trust structures.
- Represented initial purchasers in bi-lateral private label and agency servicing advance facilities.
- Represented investors in MSR excess spread transactions.
- Represented correspondent lenders in developing and maintaining correspondent lending program, guidelines, mortgage loan purchase and sale agreements, and policies and procedures for forward and reverse residential mortgage loans.
- Represented an issuer in a securitization of crop loans.
- Represented servicers in the sales of mortgage servicing rights portfolios.
- Represented Ginnie Mae in connection with its Multiclass Securities Program and Mortgage-Backed Securities Program.
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Engagement and Outreach Committee, Structured Finance Association’s Women in Securitization
Insights
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law, 2000
BA, Political Science, University of Richmond, 1995
Admissions
Virginia