Jennifer is an environmental litigator with significant experience representing clients throughout the pre-trial and trial stages of litigation.. Jennifer’s practice has included multi-party litigation on behalf of corporations and municipalities under state and federal environmental statutes, state and federal regulatory enforcement actions and citizen suits, with a particular focus on the CWA, RCRA, CERCLA and, in California, Proposition 65 and the Truck and Bus Regulation. In addition to environmental matters, Jennifer has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in litigation related to commercial, insurance, contract, employment and construction law. Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Jennifer worked at the Los Angeles offices of a multinational law firm and a boutique litigation firm for a combined nearly 15 years.