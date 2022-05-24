Jennifer MikoLevine
Overview
Jennifer is an environmental litigator with significant experience representing clients throughout the pre-trial and trial stages of litigation.. Jennifer’s practice has included multi-party litigation on behalf of corporations and municipalities under state and federal environmental statutes, state and federal regulatory enforcement actions and citizen suits, with a particular focus on the CWA, RCRA, CERCLA and, in California, Proposition 65 and the Truck and Bus Regulation. In addition to environmental matters, Jennifer has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in litigation related to commercial, insurance, contract, employment and construction law. Prior to joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Jennifer worked at the Los Angeles offices of a multinational law firm and a boutique litigation firm for a combined nearly 15 years.
Experience
- Represents businesses, including large and small manufacturers, distributors and retailers, in relation to claims brought by the California Attorney General local prosecutors and private plaintiffs under Proposition 65 to defend against alleged consumer product, occupational and environmental exposures. Jennifer also counsels clients on risk management, testing and systems to comply with Proposition 65.
- Represented non-operating investors in the Macondo oil well against claims for damages by private parties and federal and state governments arising from the Deepwater Horizon incident.
- Represented municipality in administrative proceedings and CWA citizen suit litigation alleging NPDES permit violations regarding its wastewater collection and treatment system.
- Represented Fortune 50 company against federal and state claims brought by owners of adjacent property seeking injunctive relief and damages arising from alleged soil and groundwater contamination.
- Represented defendant financial entity in wrongful mortgage foreclosure action filed by pro per plaintiff.
- Represented client in bankruptcy proceeding for fraudulent transfer of assets.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as 2021 Environmental Group of the Year, Law360, January 2022
- 2021 Chambers USA Environment Law Firm of the Year
- Super Lawyers, Rising Star, Southern California, 2012–2015
- Bingham Mentor Award, 2012
- 2010 Alumni Pro Bono Award Recipient, Loyola Law School, Los Angeles, CA
Education
JD, Loyola Law School Los Angeles, 2004
BA, Columbia College, Columbia University, 1992
Admissions
California
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Ninth Circuit
US District Court, Central District of California
US District Court, Eastern District of California
US District Court, Northern District of California
US District Court, Southern District of California