Jennifer’s practice encompasses a wide variety of labor and employment matters, with a particular focus on complex wage and hour employment litigation, including FLSA collective and California Private Attorney General Act (PAGA) actions. Jennifer represents and counsels clients on a wide variety of matters including wage and hour, employment, and public accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Jennifer is admitted to practice before the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, as well as the United States District Courts for the Northern, Southern, and Eastern Districts of Texas and the Northern District of California.



Prior to entering the practice of law, Jennifer was a Field Economist for the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics.