Jennifer’s practice encompasses a wide variety of labor and employment matters, with a particular focus on complex wage and hour employment litigation, including FLSA collective and California Private Attorney General Act (PAGA) actions. Jennifer represents and counsels clients on a wide variety of matters including wage and hour, employment, and public accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Jennifer is admitted to practice before the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, as well as the United States District Courts for the Northern, Southern, and Eastern Districts of Texas and the Northern District of California.
Prior to entering the practice of law, Jennifer was a Field Economist for the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- Defense and defeat of class and PAGA action alleging violations of California wage and hour laws.
- Defense of actions against putative joint employers in federal and state courts.
- Defense of class action lawsuits in California state and federal courts alleging meal period, rest break, and overtime violations of California wage and hour laws.
- Defense and defeat of conditional and class action certification on behalf of national retailer in case alleging violations of state and federal wage and hour laws.
- Defense of pattern and practice EEOC investigations.
- Secured final approval of negotiated class action and PAGA settlement agreements in California state and federal courts.
- Defense of individual and collective action lawsuits in Texas federal courts over tip pools at restaurant employer.
- Defense of class action in Missouri federal court alleging sex discrimination in benefits.
- Defense of 51-plaintiff race discrimination and harassment lawsuit in Texas federal court.
- Advise and defend public accommodations in relation to complaints alleging disability discrimination, from pre-suit settlements to appellate briefing and argument.
JD, Tulane University Law School, magna cum laude, Tulane Law Review, Order of the Coif, 2000
BA, Economics, University of Oklahoma, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, 1994
California
Texas