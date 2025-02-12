Jennifer E. Wuebker
Overview
Jennifer’s practice focuses on corporate restructuring, including bankruptcy proceedings and out-of-court restructurings, as well as other insolvency-related matters, such as distressed lending transactions. Jennifer advises clients on all aspects of insolvency-related matters and bankruptcy proceedings as well as distressed lending transactions. She routinely represents debtors, secured lenders, unsecured creditors, investors, boards of directors and various official and ad hoc groups. She also represents clients with respect to legal opinions for complex transactions for asset based-lending, safe harbored financial contracts, asset securitizations, and other capital markets transactions.
Prior to joining private practice, Jennifer served as law clerk to the Honorable H. Christopher Mott, US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas. She is admitted to practice before the US Bankruptcy Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Columbia, and the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas, as well as related district courts.
Experience
- Represents corporate chapter 11 debtors in various industries, including retail, general contractors specializing in government contracts, and energy.
- Represents creditors’ committees and secured and unsecured creditors in chapter 11 cases in various industries, including retail and healthcare.
- Represents corporations in defense of preference claims, turnover actions, fraudulent conveyance and transfer claims, and other bankruptcy and insolvency disputes.
- Advises companies on bankruptcy-related issues involved in the structuring of corporate acquisitions, loans and other transactions.
- Represents various parties to complex transactions by providing insolvency-related structuring advice and legal opinions, including non-consolidation, safe harbor, true sale and authority to file opinions.
- Represented mortgage real estate investment trusts in global forbearance of relevant repurchase financing arrangements due to margin calls related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Represented insurance guaranty association in numerous insurance company insolvencies.
- Represented chapter 7 and chapter 11 trustees.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Rising Star for Bankruptcy, The Washington Post Magazine and Virginia & West Virginia Super Lawyers Magazine, 2022-2024
- Recognized as “One to Watch” for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2022-2024
Affiliations
Professional
- Member, Associate Board, Children’s Museum of Richmond
- Member, Virginia Bar Association, Bankruptcy Section Council
- Member, American Bankruptcy Institute
- Member, IWIRC-Virginia Chapter
- Member, Richmond Bankruptcy Bar
- Member, Richmond Bar Association
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
- September 9, 2022EventSpeakerRecent Developments in Bankruptcy Law, 37th Annual Mid-Atlantic Institute on Bankruptcy and Reorganization Practice
- January 18, 2022EventSpeakerUnpacking a Chapter 11 Pre-Pack: Perspectives from Practitioners, Richmond Bar Association, Bankruptcy Section
- September 8, 2020EventSpeakerRBA: 2020 State of the Court and Recent Developments, Richmond Bar Association, Bankruptcy Section
- February 21, 2019EventPanelistBankruptcy Crimes, Northern Virginia Bankruptcy Bar Association
Publications
- Spring 2021PublicationCo-authorGuitar Center, Inc. Marks First “Pre-Pack” Case in Eastern District of Virginia, Bankruptcy Law News, Virginia State Bar
- 2015PublicationAuthorWhat's Driving Acquisitions? An In-Depth Analysis of CEO Drivers Determining Modern Firm Acquisition Strategy, 50 U. Rich. L. Rev. Online 9
News
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, cum laude, 2015
MBA, University of Richmond School of Business, 2015
BA, University of Richmond, cum laude, 2011
Admissions
District of Columbia
Texas
Virginia
Clerkships
- US Bankruptcy Court, Western District of Texas