Jennifer’s practice focuses on corporate restructuring, including bankruptcy proceedings and out-of-court restructurings, as well as other insolvency-related matters, such as distressed lending transactions. Jennifer advises clients on all aspects of insolvency-related matters and bankruptcy proceedings as well as distressed lending transactions. She routinely represents debtors, secured lenders, unsecured creditors, investors, boards of directors and various official and ad hoc groups. She also represents clients with respect to legal opinions for complex transactions for asset based-lending, safe harbored financial contracts, asset securitizations, and other capital markets transactions.

Prior to joining private practice, Jennifer served as law clerk to the Honorable H. Christopher Mott, US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas. She is admitted to practice before the US Bankruptcy Courts for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia, the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Columbia, and the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas, as well as related district courts.