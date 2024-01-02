Jeremy S. Boczko
Overview
Jeremy focuses his practice on assisting clients in the acquisition and litigation of broad intellectual property rights. He has led numerous brand and technology acquisitions, including some of the most iconic names and technologies in the world. He also helps his clients manage robust licensing and enforcement programs. Jeremy is recognized as an industry leader and “Rising Star” by numerous ranking and other publications, including Managing IP, Legal 500, IFLR, Super Lawyers, and Best Lawyers. World Trademark Review 1000 calls him an “[a]ll-round trademark specialist” who “employs fierce litigation chops when needed, and strategic vision and a commanding knowledge of trademark law” (2023) and describes his practice as “one of the country’s most sought-after brand clearance practices,” noting his team “stays one step ahead of industry” (2024). He was also named to the “40 & Under List” by Benchmark Litigation (2024).
Jeremy has particular experience in assisting companies acquire and rejuvenate distressed brands. As part of that practice, he helps his clients—including those in the banking and financial services, fashion and retail, entertainment, wine and spirits, professional sports, pharmaceuticals, toy, online media, and computer software industries—“quiet” title and obtain protection for new and emerging brands.
Jeremy also represents clients in trademark, copyright, and patent trials in federal courts and administrative agencies such as the US International Trade Commission (ITC). He has worked on cases that have paved the way and resulted in precedent related to trademark and copyright ownership and infringement, issues of privilege, and discovery.
Clients call upon Jeremy to create and enforce e-commerce and anti-piracy programs and regularly counsels clients on branding issues related to the Internet. He similarly assists luxury goods and consumer products companies, with an emphasis on those in the entertainment and spirits industries, in enforcing their intellectual property rights through anti-counterfeiting measures.
Jeremy is an accomplished author, particularly in the dynamic and emerging field of trade dress law. He serves as the editor-in-chief of Thomson Reuters’ Trade Dress Protection treatise. He is also a sought-after speaker, and often quoted in legal publications on trademark and copyright topics, including their application in artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Experience
- Represents some of the world’s largest publicly traded and private financial institutions in connection with brand protection and investment analysis.
- Represents IAC/InterActiveCorp and its subsidiaries, The Match Group and Vimeo, in connection with copyright and trademark disputes around the world.
- Represents the best-selling liquor brand in the United States and provides counsel to one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of beer, wine, and spirits.
- Advises a variety of clients on registering trademarks related to NFTs and the metaverse, which includes sending takedown notices on NFT marketplaces with infringing copyright and trademark images.
- Represents a portfolio of companies consisting of the largest Internet news and media websites in copyright and trademark matters.
- Handled the acquisition and reemergence of several brands belonging to the most high-profile retail bankruptcies in recent history.
- Represents a number of sought-after authors, athletes, celebrities, and a Major League baseball team in connection with trademark and copyright matters.
- Counsel for iconic toy manufacturers in IP enforcement matters.
- Represents a leading children’s and young adult television network in IP transactional and enforcement matters.
- Counsel for The Vitamin Shoppe in connection with the company’s rebranding and global expansion.
- Represented a world-renowned fashion house in multinational litigation against designer namesake.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Recognized as a Leading Trademark Professional in Enforcement & Litigation and Prosecution & Strategy in New York (2023-2025), World Trademark Review 1000
-
Named to the “40 & Under List” (2024), Benchmark Litigation
- Recommended for Trademarks: Litigation (2022-2024) and Trademarks: Non-Contentious (Including Prosecution, Portfolio Management and Licensing) (2023), Legal 500 United States
- Recognized as a Rising Star in the IP Stars Handbook (2019, 2021-2024), Managing Intellectual Property
- Recognized as a Rising Star for Trademark (2022), IFLR1000’s Rising Star Awards Americas
- Recognized as One to Watch for Intellectual Property Law (2023-2024), The Best Lawyers in America
- Recognized as a Rising Star for Intellectual Property (2017-2024), The New York Times Magazine / New York Super Lawyers
Affiliations
Professional
- International Trademark Association
Insights
Legal Updates
Education
JD, Fordham University School of Law, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, 2011
BS, Chemistry, Yeshiva University, cum laude, 2007
Admissions
New Jersey
New York
US Patent and Trademark Office
Courts
US Court of Appeals, Second Circuit
US District Court, District of New Jersey
US District Court, Eastern District of New York
US District Court, Southern District of New York
Languages
- Hebrew
Areas of Focus
Additional Service Areas
