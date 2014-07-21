Jerome’s practice focuses on the origination, restructure, purchase, sale, securitization and syndication of mortgage loans and mezzanine loans for lenders and borrowers. His transactional experience includes: loans secured by shopping centers, office buildings, multi-family developments, hotels, and self-storage facilities across the United States; workouts and restructurings of non-performing loans; single asset financings and cross-collateralized multi-state portfolios; single and multi-tier mezzanine loans; intercreditor, co-lender and loan participation arrangements; senior/subordinate note structures; the sale of REO properties; and deed-in-lieu of foreclosure transactions.