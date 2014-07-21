Jerome J. Dano
Jerome’s practice focuses on the origination, restructure, purchase, sale, securitization and syndication of mortgage loans and mezzanine loans for lenders and borrowers. His transactional experience includes: loans secured by shopping centers, office buildings, multi-family developments, hotels, and self-storage facilities across the United States; workouts and restructurings of non-performing loans; single asset financings and cross-collateralized multi-state portfolios; single and multi-tier mezzanine loans; intercreditor, co-lender and loan participation arrangements; senior/subordinate note structures; the sale of REO properties; and deed-in-lieu of foreclosure transactions.
- Represented an institutional lender in the origination of a $394 million mortgage and mezzanine loan secured by five luxury hotels.
- Represented an institutional lender in the origination of a $1.225 billion mortgage and mezzanine loan secured by a portfolio of office buildings.
- Represented a national bank in the origination of $796 million of mortgage loans secured by regional shopping malls.
- Represented a global financial services company in the proposed origination of a $283 million construction loan.
- Represented an institutional lender in the restructuring of an approximately $75 million portfolio of mortgage loans.
- Represented various financial institutions in cross-border finance transactions, including transactions secured by US-based real and personal property collateral.
JD, St. John’s University School of Law, cum laude, 1998
BA, Boston College, 1993
New Jersey
New York