Overview

Jerome’s practice focuses on the origination, restructure, purchase, sale, securitization and syndication of mortgage loans and mezzanine loans for lenders and borrowers. His transactional experience includes: loans secured by shopping centers, office buildings, multi-family developments, hotels, and self-storage facilities across the United States; workouts and restructurings of non-performing loans; single asset financings and cross-collateralized multi-state portfolios; single and multi-tier mezzanine loans; intercreditor, co-lender and loan participation arrangements; senior/subordinate note structures; the sale of REO properties; and deed-in-lieu of foreclosure transactions.

Experience

  • Represented an institutional lender in the origination of a $394 million mortgage and mezzanine loan secured by five luxury hotels.
  • Represented an institutional lender in the origination of a $1.225 billion mortgage and mezzanine loan secured by a portfolio of office buildings.
  • Represented a national bank in the origination of $796 million of mortgage loans secured by regional shopping malls.
  • Represented a global financial services company in the proposed origination of a $283 million construction loan.
  • Represented an institutional lender in the restructuring of an approximately $75 million portfolio of mortgage loans.
  • Represented various financial institutions in cross-border finance transactions, including transactions secured by US-based real and personal property collateral.

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  • October 2014 and January 2015
    Event
    New York Commercial Professional Designation Program – Finance & Investments, Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY)

News

Education

JD, St. John’s University School of Law, cum laude, 1998

BA, Boston College, 1993

Admissions

New Jersey

New York

Jump to Page