Jesse D. Borja
Overview
Jesse focuses his practice on labor and employment law. Jesse litigates wage and hour class and collective actions, California Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) actions, trade secret matters, and single and multi-plaintiff cases involving claims of discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. He advises employers on a variety of matters, including company policies, compensation practices, exemption issues, discipline and termination decisions, and noncompete agreements.
Prior to joining the firm, Jesse worked at a national law firm, where he handled an array of complex commercial disputes. During law school, Jesse served as an extern at the Office of the District Attorney, County of Riverside.
Experience
- Achieved dismissal of cases at the dispositive motion stage.
- Researched, drafted, and argued various motions in both state and federal court.
- Successfully defended employers in various single-plaintiff discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination cases.
- Prepared and revised employee handbooks, employee policies, and related materials for clients.
Insights
Publications
Blog Posts
Education
JD, Harvard University, 2020
BS, University of California, Los Angeles, 2016
Admissions
California