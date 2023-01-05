Jessica has experience providing advice to employers and plan sponsors at all stages in an organization’s life cycle. In the transactional context she regularly negotiates employee benefits representations and covenants, helps clients navigate executive compensation issues arising under Section 409A and Section 280G of the Code, and advises on benefits transition and integration issues.

She is a trusted advisor for employers and plan sponsors, helping them understand their ongoing legal obligations with respect to retirement and welfare benefit plans, keeping them up to date on regulatory changes, and advising on plan amendments and terminations.

In addition to for-profit entities, Jessica also regularly advises tax-exempt and not-for-profit entities on their unique executive compensation and benefits requirements, in particular under Section 457 of the Code.