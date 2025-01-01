Jessica Enwere
Associate
Overview
Jessica advises clients on public finance law. She serves as bond counsel, borrower’s counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriter’s counsel, and bank counsel in connection with both tax-exempt and taxable financings for a diverse range of clients.
Prior to joining the firm, Jessica worked as a certified public accountant at several consulting and energy firms, which provided her with valuable insight and depth in the corporate and financial sectors.
Affiliations
Professional
- Certified Public Accountant in the State of Texas
Education
JD, University of Houston Law Center, Board 25 Chief Online Publications Editor, Houston Business & Tax Law Journal, 2025
BSBA, Boston University Questrom School of Business, cum laude, 2018
Admissions
Texas