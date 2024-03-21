Jessica focuses her practice on mergers and acquisitions, advising clients in a broad range of corporate matters. Jessica represents public and private companies in mergers and acquisitions, bank finance transactions, private offerings of debt, and equity securities throughout the United States and Latin America. She also advises commercial and multilateral lenders on a variety of structured and corporate finance transactions impacting the financial services, energy, and hospitality industries, among others.

Jessica is committed to serving the community through pro bono legal services. She is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee and provides immigration legal assistance through the Restoration Immigration Legal Aid.

While in law school, Jessica served as Executive Editor for the Food and Drug Law Journal and as a Project 1,000 Student Ambassador, speaking at underserved high schools about her path to law school.