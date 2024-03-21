Jessica Rivero
Overview
Jessica focuses her practice on mergers and acquisitions, advising clients in a broad range of corporate matters. Jessica represents public and private companies in mergers and acquisitions, bank finance transactions, private offerings of debt, and equity securities throughout the United States and Latin America. She also advises commercial and multilateral lenders on a variety of structured and corporate finance transactions impacting the financial services, energy, and hospitality industries, among others.
Jessica is committed to serving the community through pro bono legal services. She is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project Screening Committee and provides immigration legal assistance through the Restoration Immigration Legal Aid.
While in law school, Jessica served as Executive Editor for the Food and Drug Law Journal and as a Project 1,000 Student Ambassador, speaking at underserved high schools about her path to law school.
Experience
- Represented Italian multinational company Leonardo S.p.A. in the sale of the Air Traffic Management activities of Selex ES Inc., its wholly owned US subsidiary, to Indra Air Traffic, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spanish company Indra Sistemas S.A.
- Represented Panamanian bank holding company Promerica Financial Corporation, as issuer, in connection with a $220 million sale of aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes and the $112 million tender offer to purchase for cash all outstanding Senior Notes due 2024.
- Represented a Latin American family office with respect to significant acquisitions throughout the region.
- Advised a non-bank financial institution with respect to the amendment and restatement of existing senior secured loans, the proceeds of which will be used to fund capital costs associated with the construction of the New Villeta Terminal in the Port of Asunción, Paraguay.
- Advised Inter-American Investment Corporation (IDB Invest) with respect to an A/B secured loan to Brazilian company Usina Cerradão, a sugar cane production company based in Minas Gerais. The proposed financing consists of a long-term loan of at least R$280 million, with an 8-year term and 30-month grace period.
- Advised IDB Invest on a $100 million loan to Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Hospital Albert Einstein, a non-profit civil association (associação civil sem fins lucrativos) organized and existing under the laws of the Federative Republic of Brazil.
- Advised IDB Invest on a R$197 million secured loan to Bioenergética Aroeira S.A., a sociedade anônima organized and existing under the laws of Brazil.
- Advised IDB Invest in a $145 Million A/B Loan (of which $115 million is committed) to Banco Davivienda Costa Rica S.A., a financial institution organized and existing under the laws of Costa Rica.
Education
JD, Georgetown University Law Center, Executive Editor, Food and Drug Law Journal, 2022
MHA, Florida Atlantic University, 2016
BA, Florida International University, 2013
Admissions
Florida
Languages
- Spanish
Areas of Focus
The firm is advising Darden Restaurants, Inc. in its pending acquisition of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc., in a transaction valued at $605 million.