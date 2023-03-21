Jessica R. Tobin
Partner
Overview
Jessica’s practice focuses on the representation of corporate borrowers in both cash-flow and asset-based financings. She has experience representing borrowers and lenders in connection with secured and unsecured revolving, bridge and term loan facilities, including acquisition financings, recapitalizations and “going private” transactions, with an emphasis on the representation of portfolio company borrowers. She also represents residential mortgage servicers and lenders in financing servicing advance receivables and servicing rights.
Experience
- Represented private equity fund in $160 million financing secured by 36 golf courses located throughout the United States
- Represented a private equity company in connection with the acquisition financing of a consumer electronics repair company consisting of a senior secured syndicated revolving and term loan facility and an unsecured subordinated debt facility
- Represented a private equity company in connection with the acquisition financing of a producer of meat products consisting of a senior secured syndicated revolving and term loan facility and a secured subordinated debt facility
- Represented a private equity company in connection with the acquisition financing of an above ground tank storage facility consisting of a secured revolving and term loan facility
- Represented a portfolio company providing electronic manufacturing services in connection wih a dividend recapitalization
- Represents private equity funds in multi-tranche financings, including acquisition financings and “going private” transactions and dividend recapitalizations
- Represents residential mortgage servicers and Wall Street and private equity lenders in revolving and term loans secured by Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and private label mortgage servicing rights and excess spread receivables
- Represents borrowers on restructurings, work-outs and forbearance agreements
- Represents companies in the negotiation of equipment leases
- Conducts analysis of and advises clients on debt covenants and impact on operations, planning and strategic transactions
- Advises clients on best practices for negotiating and monitoring compliance with credit agreements
Affiliations
Professional
- Member of the Board of Directors of the Greater Richmond Bar Foundation
- Leadership Metro Richmond, Class of 2024
- Member, Virginia Bar Association and Richmond Bar Association
- Member, Screening Committee, Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project
Insights
Legal Updates
Events & Speaking Engagements
News
Education
JD, University of Richmond School of Law, magna cum laude; Manuscripts Editor, Richmond Journal of Global Law and Business, 2010
BA, Political Science, University of New Hampshire, cum laude, 2004
Admissions
Virginia