Jessica’s practice focuses on commercial real estate, real estate development and land use law. Jessica is an associate on the firm’s real estate development and finance team. Jessica’s practice focuses on zoning and land use regulation, local government law and commercial real estate transactions, including real estate finance, real estate development and leasing.

Jessica assists in the representation of property owners, investors and developers in matters involving the use of property. Jessica’s real estate experience also includes representation of buyers and sellers of commercial real estate, representation of both landlords and tenants in commercial leasing transactions and financing of projects secured by real estate.

Jessica serves on the firm’s pro-bono committee and maintains an active pro bono practice. She is also a regular contributor to the firm’s Retail Industry Blog.