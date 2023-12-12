Jessica N. Vara
Overview
Jessica’s practice focuses on commercial real estate, real estate development and land use law. Jessica is an associate on the firm’s real estate development and finance team. Jessica’s practice focuses on zoning and land use regulation, local government law and commercial real estate transactions, including real estate finance, real estate development and leasing.
Jessica assists in the representation of property owners, investors and developers in matters involving the use of property. Jessica’s real estate experience also includes representation of buyers and sellers of commercial real estate, representation of both landlords and tenants in commercial leasing transactions and financing of projects secured by real estate.
Jessica serves on the firm’s pro-bono committee and maintains an active pro bono practice. She is also a regular contributor to the firm’s Retail Industry Blog.
Experience
- Represented a financial institution with two mortgage loans in the aggregate amount of over $400 million to partially finance an acquisition of a portfolio of 126 industrial properties that span several states.
- Represented a water authority with the land use approvals for the future conversion of an existing rock quarry into a public water supply reservoir in Virginia.
- Represented a bank with the origination of a $42 million loan to refinance two existing construction loans, secured by two four-story, Class A office buildings, located in Maryland.
- Represented a bank with a $38 million term loan to refinance an office complex in Alexandria, Virginia.
- Represented an international consumer products company as landlord in connection with over 270 lease modification agreements for various store brands providing for rental abatements and/or rental deferrals to provide relief to retail tenants within shopping centers owned by the brands.
- Represented a bank with two transactions totaling $37.8 million in loan proceeds to be used to finance the acquisition of a warehouse and distribution center in Texas and refinance a multifamily apartment complex in Georgia.
- Represented a real estate development and investment firm with the $71 million acquisition of real property located in New York, New York and the $41 million predevelopment loan.
- Represented a financial institution with a $170 million refinance loan secured by an office building located in New York, New York.
- Represented a life insurance company with a $41.2 million mortgage loan to finance the acquisition of a multifamily apartment complex in Florida.
- Represented a financial institution with a $67 million loan to refinance a boutique hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.
- Represented a real estate firm with mortgage and mezzanine construction loans valued at $70.7 million, secured by a mixed-use residential development project located in Pennsylvania.
- Represented a financial institution with a $43 million construction loan for the development of a 171-room hotel located in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
- Represented a bank with the origination of a $25 million construction loan facility, for the construction and adaptive renovation of a mixed-use project in Georgia. The completed project will consist of three historic warehouses, totaling approximately 133,000 square feet of office, retail, restaurant, and entertainment space, together with a parking garage.
- Represented a financial institution with a $37.5 million term and construction loan facility to be used for the refinance of a continuing care facility located in Mississippi and the construction of a new memory care unit facility within such facility.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as One to Watch for Commercial Litigation, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
Insights
Blog Posts
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, William & Mary Journal of Women and the Law, 2015
BA, James Madison University, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, 2012
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia