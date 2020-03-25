Overview

An experienced and multifaceted lawyer with contracting, technology licensing, transactional and IP experience, Jessica helps clients creatively solve business problems, bringing previous in-house counsel perspective to her matters. 

Jessica has a decade of experience assisting clients with the negotiation, preparation and documentation of information technology and business processing transactions, complex software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), cloud and software licensing agreements, as well as other IT contracts.

Experience

  • Advising community banks and other financial institutions on the outsourcing of core banking systems, negotiating various technology contracts and advising on technology solutions.
  • Providing advice to a large restaurant franchise on technology and commercial contracts, and agreements with food delivery vendors.
  • Advising a large restaurant franchise on the use of artificial intelligence in its customer experience.
  • Advising a large food processor on the migration of its IT hardware infrastructure to the cloud.
  • Advising on the preparation and documentation of outsourcing transactions involving multiple jurisdictions and processes, including information technology outsourcing.
  • Advising a manufacturer on outsourcing, technology and commercial contracting matters, including assisting with its SaaS agreement and other software, licensing and technology agreements.
  • Drafting and negotiating commercial contracts, including sales and purchase agreements, service agreements and software license agreements.

Accolades

Honors & Recognitions

  Recommended for Outsourcing, Legal 500 United States, 2020-2021, 2023-2024

Insights

Events & Speaking Engagements

  December 8, 2020
    Event
    Presenter
    Doing Business Online: Terms of Use, Privacy Policies & Select Issues in Intellectual Property, Hosted by DC Women's Business Center and Start Small Think Big

Blog Posts

News

Education

JD, Suffolk University Law School, 2011

BS, Business Administration, Boston University Questrom School of Business, 2006

Admissions

District of Columbia

Virginia

