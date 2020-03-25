An experienced and multifaceted lawyer with contracting, technology licensing, transactional and IP experience, Jessica helps clients creatively solve business problems, bringing previous in-house counsel perspective to her matters.

Jessica has a decade of experience assisting clients with the negotiation, preparation and documentation of information technology and business processing transactions, complex software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), cloud and software licensing agreements, as well as other IT contracts.