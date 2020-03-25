Jessica G. Yeshman
Counsel
Overview
An experienced and multifaceted lawyer with contracting, technology licensing, transactional and IP experience, Jessica helps clients creatively solve business problems, bringing previous in-house counsel perspective to her matters.
Jessica has a decade of experience assisting clients with the negotiation, preparation and documentation of information technology and business processing transactions, complex software as a service (SaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), cloud and software licensing agreements, as well as other IT contracts.
Experience
- Advising community banks and other financial institutions on the outsourcing of core banking systems, negotiating various technology contracts and advising on technology solutions.
- Providing advice to a large restaurant franchise on technology and commercial contracts, and agreements with food delivery vendors.
- Advising a large restaurant franchise on the use of artificial intelligence in its customer experience.
- Advising a large food processor on the migration of its IT hardware infrastructure to the cloud.
- Advising on the preparation and documentation of outsourcing transactions involving multiple jurisdictions and processes, including information technology outsourcing.
- Advising a manufacturer on outsourcing, technology and commercial contracting matters, including assisting with its SaaS agreement and other software, licensing and technology agreements.
- Drafting and negotiating commercial contracts, including sales and purchase agreements, service agreements and software license agreements.
Education
JD, Suffolk University Law School, 2011
BS, Business Administration, Boston University Questrom School of Business, 2006
Admissions
District of Columbia
Virginia