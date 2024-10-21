As a trusted partner to her clients in the areas of eDiscovery and Information Governance, Jessie uses a technology-based approach to help clients meet litigation and investigation demands and manage risk. Jessie is an Associate in the firm’s Litigation practice, where she assists with setting case-specific eDiscovery strategy and advises on Information Governance best practices. Attune to the needs of protecting sensitive business information, Jessie has navigated issues relating to EU data privacy concerns, designed processes to protect attorney-client privilege and consulted on data preservation requirements.

With a background in dealing with large-scale eDiscovery projects leveraging predictive coding, Jessie helps clients lower litigation costs by identifying efficiencies and advising on advantageous eDiscovery review workflows tailored to the matter’s needs. In addition to being a Relativity Certified Administrator, Jessie has a thorough understanding of the tools available to clients to meet aggressive deadlines and promote the likelihood of favorable outcomes.