As a commercial real estate and land use/urban development attorney, Jill counsels clients in all aspects and stages of the land planning, zoning and development process. Jill has experience with significant, transit-oriented developments in Northern Virginia and helps major developers and national, regional and local companies navigate the approval process required for their office, retail, industrial, mixed-use, residential and large planned community projects. She also serves as an advocate for her clients by presenting their proposals to public bodies, concerned homeowners’ associations and community groups, thereby working to ensure a smooth land use approval process. In addition, Jill:

Coordinates all necessary disciplines associated with complex land use cases, including engineers, architects, transportation consultants, public relations experts, clients, impacted citizens, and local and state government agencies.

Advises clients related to proposals for development and/or redevelopment of assets, including obtaining necessary administrative interpretations, Comprehensive Plan amendments, zoning approvals and permits from public bodies and agencies.

Counsels clients and negotiates land use and development provisions in purchase and sales agreements, and performs due diligence on potential acquisitions.

Negotiates and prepares complex, multi-party development agreements, reciprocal easement agreements and proffer implementation/cost-sharing agreements.

Regularly facilitates negotiations and drafts agreements between local governments and private developers relative to public facilities and infrastructure improvements.