As a commercial real estate and land use/urban development attorney, Jill counsels clients in all aspects and stages of the land planning, zoning and development process. Jill has experience with significant, transit-oriented developments in Northern Virginia and helps major developers and national, regional and local companies navigate the approval process required for their office, retail, industrial, mixed-use, residential and large planned community projects. She also serves as an advocate for her clients by presenting their proposals to public bodies, concerned homeowners’ associations and community groups, thereby working to ensure a smooth land use approval process. In addition, Jill:
- Coordinates all necessary disciplines associated with complex land use cases, including engineers, architects, transportation consultants, public relations experts, clients, impacted citizens, and local and state government agencies.
- Advises clients related to proposals for development and/or redevelopment of assets, including obtaining necessary administrative interpretations, Comprehensive Plan amendments, zoning approvals and permits from public bodies and agencies.
- Counsels clients and negotiates land use and development provisions in purchase and sales agreements, and performs due diligence on potential acquisitions.
- Negotiates and prepares complex, multi-party development agreements, reciprocal easement agreements and proffer implementation/cost-sharing agreements.
- Regularly facilitates negotiations and drafts agreements between local governments and private developers relative to public facilities and infrastructure improvements.
- Reston Station: Re-entitlement of Fairfax County’s first transit-oriented development, which included 1.735 million square feet of mixed-use development, including office, residential and retail uses on 11+ acres of land adjacent to the Wiehle-East Metrorail Station, the last stop in Phase 1 of the Silver Line extension of the Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project.
- Reston Row: Assemblage of 30 suburban office condominiums and three ancillary parcels for a total consolidation of approximately 8.5 acres to entitle the redevelopment of 1.351 million square feet of high-end, mixed-use development anchored by a JW Marriott and Residences Reston.
- Halley Rise: Redevelopment of a 36.1-acre suburban office park into a 4.16 million square-foot, mixed-use, transit-oriented development anchored by a grocery store, at the Reston Town Center Metrorail station.
- Arbor Row: Redevelopment of seven 1970’s era office buildings on 19.4 acres of land in Tysons, Virginia into a mixed-use development including offices, a hotel, residential towers, a continuing care facility and retail uses.
- AMT – The Association for Manufacturing Technology – Redevelopment of an aging office building with a 200,000 square foot state-of-the art, Class A office building.
- The Mather – Redevelopment of two office buildings with a premier continuing care facility, including independent living units, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care in two towers, adjacent to 46,000+ square feet of private amenity space and a 50,000+ square-foot publicly accessible park.
- Greensboro Park Place: Redevelopment of a surface parking lot with two high-end residential towers and ground-floor retail adjacent to existing office buildings in Tysons, Virginia.
- The Rose: Redevelopment of a landfill (together with 10 surrounding parcels) with a mixed-use development including a gaming facility, hotel, conference facility, events center and an 80+-acre public park in Dumfries, Virginia.
- Lease and entitlement of property to launch drone delivery services in Christiansburg, Virginia.
- Entitlement of 250,000 square-foot state-of-the art multi-specialty medical center in Woodbridge, Virginia.
- Selected as One to Watch for Land Use and Zoning Law and Real Estate Law, The Best Lawyers in America, 2024
JD, University of Illinois College of Law, magna cum laude, Order of the Coif, 2004
BA, English Literature and Legal Studies, Washington University in St. Louis, magna cum laude, 2000
Virginia
District of Columbia