Jillian Bledsoe Cherry
Overview
Jillian represents a variety of clients in a range of real estate transactions, including acquisition and disposition, financing, leasing, and development of commercial and residential real estate. Jillian has experience representing owners, developers and investors in various single and multi-property commercial and multi-family residential real estate transactions. Jillian also represents financial institutions in mortgage, mezzanine and construction financing. Her experience includes a wide variety of real estate assets, including office parks and buildings, hotels, shopping centers and multi-family apartment buildings.
Prior to joining the firm, Jillian represented buyers and sellers of commercial and residential real estate, as well as lending institutions and private lenders in commercial financing transactions, at a boutique real estate law firm in New York.
Experience
- Represented a private equity fund with the approximately $400 million acquisition and related financings of five apartment complexes in Dallas, Texas.
- Represented Chatham Lodging Trust in connection with the amendment of a $250 million credit facility from various participating lenders, including Barclays Bank PLC, and secured by a portfolio of hotels located across the country.
- Represented Service Properties Trust (formerly Hospitality Properties Trust) in connection with its $438 million disposition of 126 properties located in 26 states across the country. The properties were recently acquired by Service Properties Trust as part of their acquisition of a 772-property portfolio from Spirit MTA REIT.
- Represented a real estate developer in obtaining a $255 million construction loan to construct a 52-story residential building containing almost 600 luxury rental apartments located in the Hudson Yards district of Manhattan.
- Represented an institutional lender with an $82 million loan made to a joint venture secured by portions of a business center in Oregon. Representation included advising on complex loan concepts, negotiating the loan documents with borrower’s counsel and conducting an in depth title and survey review of the business center.
- Represented a real estate developer with an $81.4 million construction loan. The loan proceeds will be utilized for the ground-up construction of a 13-story mixed-use office and retail building located in Chicago, Illinois.
- Represented an institutional lender with a $57.5 million loan secured by an apartment complex in Nashville Tennessee.
- Represented real estate investors in connection with a $22.2 million mezzanine loan, secured by a pledge of the borrower’s limited liability company interest in the owner of a property located in Texas. The proceeds of the mezzanine loan will be utilized for the construction of a hotel and resort.
- Represented an institutional lender with a $41.3 million loan made to a joint venture secured by an office center in Oregon. Representation included the negotiation of the term sheet and consummation of the loan transaction, which included complex negotiation surrounding a major tenant’s occupancy at the office center and in depth review of the borrower’s joint venture structure.
- Represented a real estate investor in the origination of a combined mortgage and mezzanine financing in the aggregate amount of $51 million for the refinancing and repositioning of a hotel located in Chicago, Illinois.
- Represented an institutional lender with a $37.5 million loan secured by a shopping center in Sacramento, California.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Selected as a Rising Star for Real Estate, The New York Times Magazine, 2022-2023
News
Education
JD, Brooklyn Law School, 2016
BA, Denison University, 2012
Admissions
New York