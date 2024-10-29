Jillian represents a variety of clients in a range of real estate transactions, including acquisition and disposition, financing, leasing, and development of commercial and residential real estate. Jillian has experience representing owners, developers and investors in various single and multi-property commercial and multi-family residential real estate transactions. Jillian also represents financial institutions in mortgage, mezzanine and construction financing. Her experience includes a wide variety of real estate assets, including office parks and buildings, hotels, shopping centers and multi-family apartment buildings.