Jillian I. DeMesy
Associate
Overview
Jillian focuses her practice on commercial real estate and real estate finance matters. She represents clients in connection with a variety of real estate transactions and distressed projects, including acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, and remedying complex distressed loans for CMBS lenders and servicers and other financial institutions. She also has experience representing business professionals and institutional clients in connection with corporate restructurings and multibillion-dollar renewable energy projects.
Education
JD, University of Virginia School of Law; Editorial Board, Virginia Law & Business Review, 2022
BA, Tulane University, summa cum laude, 2018
Admissions
Texas