Jillian represents a wide variety of clients in their commercial real estate transactions, advising them through the deal cycle from conception to closing. Her practice encompasses all aspects of commercial real estate, including acquisitions, dispositions, financing, development and leasing. Jillian’s experience includes representation of buyers, sellers, capital partners and developers in the acquisition and disposition of improved and unimproved commercial real estate, landlords and tenants in retail and office leasing transactions, and financial institutions, private equity funds, publicly and privately held companies, institutional investors and owners in secured lending transactions. Her portfolio of deals touches a variety of real estate asset classes, such as multifamily, retail, office, condominium, mixed-use, industrial, hospitality and single-family residential property portfolios. Jillian regularly negotiates and drafts contracts involved in the purchase and sale of real estate and commercial lending transactions. She also handles the real estate aspects of corporate mergers and acquisitions.