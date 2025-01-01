Jillian A. Loh
Overview
Jillian represents a wide variety of clients in their commercial real estate transactions, advising them through the deal cycle from conception to closing. Her practice encompasses all aspects of commercial real estate, including acquisitions, dispositions, financing, development and leasing. Jillian’s experience includes representation of buyers, sellers, capital partners and developers in the acquisition and disposition of improved and unimproved commercial real estate, landlords and tenants in retail and office leasing transactions, and financial institutions, private equity funds, publicly and privately held companies, institutional investors and owners in secured lending transactions. Her portfolio of deals touches a variety of real estate asset classes, such as multifamily, retail, office, condominium, mixed-use, industrial, hospitality and single-family residential property portfolios. Jillian regularly negotiates and drafts contracts involved in the purchase and sale of real estate and commercial lending transactions. She also handles the real estate aspects of corporate mergers and acquisitions.
Prior to attending law school, Jillian established a robust career in real estate, having started her own real estate management company. She leverages this industry experience to effectively collaborate with clients to understand their business and legal objectives and deliver practical, business-oriented solutions to their most challenging problems.
Experience
- Represented financial institution in a $26.5 million loan to refinance an existing mortgage loan and revolving credit facility secured by industrial properties in Georgia, Oklahoma and Virginia.
- Represented public REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of high-end retail properties in its $93.9 million acquisition of a shopping center in Virginia.
- Represented private equity fund and its affiliates in the disposition of a $53.1 million hotel property in Louisiana.
- Represented private equity lender in the origination of a $38.1 million mortgage loan secured by a multifamily apartment complex in Pennsylvania.
- Represented borrower in the acquisition and financing of a $41.2 million portfolio of single-family residential properties in 11 states across the United States.
- Represented institutional lender in a $46.4 million mortgage loan financing secured by a 340-unit multifamily apartment building in Texas.
- Represented institutional investor in its preferred equity investment into an upper tier joint venture to acquire and renovate a $31.7 million multifamily property in Indiana.
- Represented capital partner in its $30.2 million joint venture for the construction of an assisted living facility in California.
- Represented real estate investment firm in a $48.8 million loan to refinance an existing mortgage loan secured by a senior living community in Florida.
Affiliations
Professional
- Dallas Bar Association, Member
- Texas Bar College, Member
Education
JD, Texas A&M University School of Law, cum laude, Texas A&M Law Review, 2017
MBA, The University of Texas at Dallas, with distinction, 2012
BS, The University of Texas at Dallas, cum laude, 2007
Admissions
Texas