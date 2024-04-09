Jimmy Bui
Associate
Overview
Jimmy focuses on commercial real estate transactions occurring nationwide, including acquisitions and dispositions, due diligence, and financing and leasing. He represents owners, investors, developers, operators and lenders with a variety of asset types, including retail, hospitality, industrial, office, mixed-use and multifamily properties.
Experience
- Assisted in the representation of Chatham Lodging Trust, in a joint venture with Colony Capital, Inc., in connection with a $755 million mortgage loan, a $45 million mezzanine A loan and a $55 million mezzanine B loan to refinance a portfolio of 46 hotels located in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
- Represented Arcis Golf in the due diligence and acquisition of Champions Retreat Golf Club, host of the first two rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur during Masters Week.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the due diligence and acquisition of a $160 million portfolio of golf courses in Arizona, Nevada, and California.
- Represented an operating company of a private equity firm in the due diligence and acquisition of a $70 million portfolio of 5 golf courses in Texas.
- Represented an operating company of a private equity firm in the due diligence and acquisition of a $38 million portfolio of 5 golf courses in Arizona.
- Represented a private equity firm in the due diligence, acquisition, and financing of a $28 million pool of hotel loans.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the joint venture formation, acquisition, financing, and development of a $150 million multistate portfolio of residential developments.
- Represented a Texas-based development company in connection with all aspects of legal work, including acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and construction, financing, and corporate governance.
- Represented a global food retail group in connection with all aspects of legal work, including acquisitions and dispositions, leasing and asset management, development and construction, financing, corporate governance, and government investigations.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the roll-out of a national SFR leasing and management program.
- Represented a global private equity firm in the due diligence and acquisition of a $270 million pool of assisted living facility loans.
- Represented a private equity firm, as the lender, with refinance of a $36 million loan secured by a historic hotel in San Francisco
Insights
Education
JD, Columbia Law School, Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, 2018
BA, Ethnic Studies, University of California, San Diego, 2013
Admissions
California
Texas
Languages
- Vietnamese