Joanna represents issuers and investment banks in a broad range of public and private securities transactions, in connection with public and private securities transactions, including IPOs and other equity offerings, high yield and investment grade debt offerings, tender offers, restructurings and securitizations, among other liability management transactions. She has extensive experience with cross-border and foreign private issuer transactions, including representing domestic and foreign issuers, investors and investment banks on cross-border transactions, including initial US listings, debt and equity offerings and mergers and acquisitions.

In addition to being a “go-to” deal lawyer for companies in the mining and natural resources sectors, Joanna regularly advises domestic and foreign public companies and boards of directors across the energy, mining, manufacturing and financial services sectors on a broad range of general corporate matters, both day-to-day and in connection with strategic transactions, including exchange listing requirements, SEC reporting, corporate governance and ESG matters.