Joe Holzer

Joe’s experience focuses on commercial litigation and trials in both state and federal trial and appellate courts. He represents clients in various complex matters, including securities fraud, derivative actions, fraud actions, contract disputes, patent infringement, intellectual property disputes, construction cases, and defective design and product cases.

Joe has significant first-chair experience in both jury and bench trials and binding arbitration. He has tried over 30 jury trials, numerous bench trials and arbitrations. He also has handled appellate briefings and arguments, including some before the Texas Courts of Appeals, the Texas Supreme Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.