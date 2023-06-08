Joel’s practice focuses on corporate and securities litigation, complex commercial disputes, fiduciary litigation and arbitration. For almost 30 years, Joel has represented clients in a wide array of complex business and investment-related litigation and arbitration. Joel’s clients have included companies and individuals in the financial services, private equity, healthcare, accounting, insurance, real estate, and brokerage industries. Joel has represented businesses, investors, and other stakeholders in state and federal courts related to investments of all kinds, and has successfully prosecuted and defended claims such as fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, theft of trade secrets, veil piercing, fraudulent transfer, failures of corporate governance, False Claims Act (FCA), and officer and director liability issues. Joel also regularly represents clients in arbitrations conducted by the American Arbitration Association (AAA), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and private arbitration forums.