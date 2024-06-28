Joh focuses her practice on commercial loan transactions. Joh represents corporate borrowers and lenders in all aspects of commercial financing matters, including secured and unsecured revolving, bridge, and term loan facilities. Joh also assists clients with credit agreement compliance concerns, amendments, waivers, consents, and routine treasury matters.

Joh is committed to serving the community through pro bono work. Her pro bono work has included legal research related to complex civil litigation surrounding international child abduction.