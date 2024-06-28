Johanna Jenkins, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP Photo

Joh focuses her practice on commercial loan transactions. Joh represents corporate borrowers and lenders in all aspects of commercial financing matters, including secured and unsecured revolving, bridge, and term loan facilities. Joh also assists clients with credit agreement compliance concerns, amendments, waivers, consents, and routine treasury matters.

Joh is committed to serving the community through pro bono work. Her pro bono work has included legal research related to complex civil litigation surrounding international child abduction.

Education

JD, Washington University in St. Louis School of Law, Online Content Editor, Washington University Law Review, Vol. 99, 2022

BA, English and Secondary Education, Loyola University Chicago, summa cum laude, 2016

Admissions

Virginia

