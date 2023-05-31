Johanna regularly represents borrowers in negotiating and obtaining financing from agency lenders Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae and uses her legal savvy and experience to fit within the agencies’ required framework. She has represented both sponsor borrowers, common equity and preferred equity investors in agency deals.

Johanna has a thriving pro bono practice and has represented several local nonprofits in connection with real estate leasing, acquisition, and financing. In 2024, the firm was awarded HomeAgain’s “Community Partnership” award based on Johanna’s work on HomeAgain’s behalf in negotiating a leasing agreement with the City of Richmond for the operation of a new homeless shelter. Johanna also proudly serves on the board of Connor’s Heroes, a local non-profit with a mission of providing hope, guidance, and support to children with cancer and their families.