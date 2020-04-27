John J. Beardsworth, Jr.
John focused his practice on energy, extractive industries and infrastructure transactions and international project finance. John served multiple terms as a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and Partnership Admission Committee. Prior to becoming Senior Counsel, John served for ten years as Global Head of Hunton’s Business Practice Group (which includes its Capital Finance and Real Estate, Corporate, Energy and Infrastructure and Tax and ERISA Teams ). He served as Chair of the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Infrastructure and Regulated Industries Section and is a current member of the ABA House of Delegates. John is an Honorary Lecturer at the University of Dundee’s Center for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy (CEPMLP). With over 40 years of experience, he focused his practice on energy, extractive industries and infrastructure transactions and finance, particularly in the oil, gas, electricity, mining and infrastructure sectors. In Chambers rankings, John is one of two lawyers worldwide ranked with the highest “Senior Statespeople” designation for Africa Infrastructure Projects and Energy.
John is an internationally recognized author and speaker on the development and financing of energy, extractive industries, renewables and infrastructure projects with a particular focus on Africa and emerging markets. He is a co-author of the World Bank’s ground-breaking treatise on resource-financed infrastructure and his work in Africa has been the subject of feature articles. John has undertaken speaking and lecturing assignments in North and South America, Europe and Africa, generally with a focus on emerging market development and finance.
- Advised on the development and financing of a $650 million fiber optic cable system connecting South Africa, Mozambique, Madagascar, Kenya, Tanzania, India and Marseilles, France. The SEACOM deal involved eight jurisdictions, including Mauritius, Mozambique, Tanzania, Kenya, India, Djibouti, Egypt and South Africa. The deal was named “African Telecoms Deal of the Year” by Project Finance Magazine.
- Represented a major solar developer who is developing the largest solar facility in Virginia.
- Represented the Government of Kosovo in relation to the renovation and development of approximately 1,200 MW of lignite-fired combined heat and power plants in Pristina and related mining facilities and in relation to the privatization of PTK, the Government’s Post and Telecommunications company.
- Represented the Government of Uganda on the development and financing of the Bujagali hydroelectric facility on the River Nile, including structuring and negotiating all bidding documentation and project documentation, including requests for proposals, power purchase agreement, implementation agreement, financing and other documents. The deal constitutes the largest-ever private sector investment in the region and was named “African Power Deal of the Year” by Project Finance magazine.
- Represented the Government of Tanzania in the development of its natural gas fields, including Tanzania’s first LNG facility; the Government of Nigeria in its independent power program and in the restructuring of its electric utility; and the Government of Ukraine in connection with the restructuring of its energy sector.
- Advised the Egyptian Electricity Holdings Company on the development of a 2,250 MW combined-cycle gas turbine power plant.
- Advised the Government of Egypt in connection with the development of a comprehensive regulatory framework for the Egyptian power sector and the commercialization of the Egyptian Electricity Authority.
- Served as lead issuers’ counsel for large investor-owned utilities in hundreds of capital markets transactions, in the following areas: first and refunding mortgage bonds, aggregating over $4 billion; preferred stock (fixed- and variable-rate); public offerings of common stock; unsecured notes, aggregating over $2 billion; tax-exempt financings of utility assets, aggregating over $800 million; and miscellaneous nuclear fuel financings, sales of accounts receivables, and debt/equity swaps.
- Represented investor-owned utilities in connection with the acquisition and sale of significant utility assets, including the Shoreham Nuclear Power Station, the Clover Thermal Generating Plant, the North Anna Nuclear Power Station, the Bath County Pump Storage Project and the North Branch IPP.
- Advised a major investor-owned utility in the review and restructuring of its IPP portfolio.
- Represented a major investor-owned utility in connection with the sale of its natural gas subsidiary.
- Represented the governments of the Dominican Republic, Nigeria, Pakistan, Uganda and the United Kingdom on the privatization of utility assets.
JD, The George Washington University Law School, with honors, 1979
BA, University of Pennsylvania, magna cum laude, 1975
District of Columbia
Access to affordable and reliable electricity plays a critical role in economic development, poverty reduction, and the preservation of the environment.