John focused his practice on energy, extractive industries and infrastructure transactions and international project finance. John served multiple terms as a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and Partnership Admission Committee. Prior to becoming Senior Counsel, John served for ten years as Global Head of Hunton’s Business Practice Group (which includes its Capital Finance and Real Estate, Corporate, Energy and Infrastructure and Tax and ERISA Teams ). He served as Chair of the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Infrastructure and Regulated Industries Section and is a current member of the ABA House of Delegates. John is an Honorary Lecturer at the University of Dundee’s Center for Energy, Petroleum and Mineral Law and Policy (CEPMLP). With over 40 years of experience, he focused his practice on energy, extractive industries and infrastructure transactions and finance, particularly in the oil, gas, electricity, mining and infrastructure sectors. In Chambers rankings, John is one of two lawyers worldwide ranked with the highest “Senior Statespeople” designation for Africa Infrastructure Projects and Energy.