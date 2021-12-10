John R. Bobka
Overview
John counsels clients on a wide range of environmental and administrative law issues arising under federal and state laws. As a former US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) attorney, John uses his agency experience to assist clients with complying with environmental laws, navigating the regulatory process, administrative and civil enforcement defense, litigation, transactional due diligence, and site cleanup matters.
At EPA, John focused on federal facilities enforcement and compliance assurance matters arising under major statutes including the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), the Clean Air Act (CAA), the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), and the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). John was also involved in emerging issues, including addressing PFAS contamination at or near military installations and mixed-ownership sites.
In addition, John served as Special Assistant to the Assistant Administrator, Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator, and Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA). In that role, John assisted senior leadership in administering EPA’s national enforcement and compliance assurance program. He helped to implement initiatives and develop new enforcement and compliance assurance directives and guidance. John also served as a liaison to enforcement staff and counsel in all 10 EPA Regions.
John began his legal career as an associate at Hunton and as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Matthew J. Fader, then-Chief Judge of the Appellate Court of Maryland. During law school, John interned at the US Department of the Interior, Office of the Solicitor, and for the Honorable Roderick C. Young of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.
Experience
Select government experience prior to joining Hunton:
- Served as co-lead and subject matter expert in EPA’s Federal Facilities Enforcement Office (FFEO) for federal facility cleanup enforcement matters arising under CERCLA.
- Issued requests for information and subpoenas in multiple enforcement matters arising under TSCA’s lead-based paint regulations concerning contamination in privatized military housing, and served as lead attorney on two such matters.
- Served as liaison to EPA Regions 1 and 10 on federal facility regulatory and cleanup enforcement matters, compliance assurance programming, compliance monitoring activities, strategic planning, and national enforcement policy.
- Advised on legal and policy matters related to mining law, including statutory and regulatory requirements, executive orders, guidance, and policies impacting cleanups at federal mining sites.
Select private practice experience prior to joining Hunton:
- Collaborated with clients’ environmental, health, and safety divisions to develop compliance strategies under TSCA, RCRA, and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).
- Advised clients on pesticide regulatory issues under FIFRA, including product registration, labeling, and the treated-article exemption.
- Advised clients on compliance with RCRA regulatory requirements for the generation, transportation, treatment, storage, and disposal of various waste streams.
- Prepared comments for agricultural group on federal rule revoking pesticide tolerances.
- Represented clients in the development and financing of renewable energy projects and conducted environmental due diligence review of transactional documents.
- Represented veterans in litigation and administrative proceedings through pro bono work.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Received EPA Bronze Medal for Commendable Service – Superfund Tax Receipts Funding Allocation (2023)
- Received William & Mary Law Review Best Student Note Award (2019)
- Recognized as a William & Mary Law School Legal Practice Program Fellow (2018-2019)
Affiliations
Professional
- Membership Vice Chair, American Bar Association, Section of Environment, Energy, and Resources, Public Lands and Resources Committee (2021-2022)
Insights
Publications
- Fall 2021Publication
- Spring 2019PublicationCo-authorReport, Dredge Material Ownership: Rights and Reuse, Virginia Coastal Policy Center, William & Mary Law School
- 2018PublicationAuthorNote, Defining “Unduly”: Resolving Inherent Textual Ambiguity in the IMO’s Ballast Water Management Convention, 60 WM. & MARY L. REV. 267
Blog Posts
Education
JD, William & Mary Law School, cum laude, 2019
BA, The University of Chicago, with honors, 2013
Admissions
District of Columbia
Maryland
Courts
US Court of Federal Claims
US Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims
Government Service
Special Assistant to the Assistant Administrator, Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator, and Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance (OECA), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Attorney-Advisor, Federal Facilities Enforcement Office (FFEO), EPA
Legal Extern, US Department of the Interior, Office of the Solicitor
Judicial Intern, US District Court, Eastern District of Virginia
Clerkships
Honorable Chief Judge Matthew J. Fader, Appellate Court of Maryland