John counsels clients on a wide range of environmental and administrative law issues arising under federal and state laws. As a former US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) attorney, John uses his agency experience to assist clients with complying with environmental laws, navigating the regulatory process, administrative and civil enforcement defense, litigation, transactional due diligence, and site cleanup matters.

At EPA, John focused on federal facilities enforcement and compliance assurance matters arising under major statutes including the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), the Clean Air Act (CAA), the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), and the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). John was also involved in emerging issues, including addressing PFAS contamination at or near military installations and mixed-ownership sites.