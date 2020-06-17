John J. Dedyo
Overview
John is a seasoned structured finance lawyer who regularly represents issuers, underwriters, lenders, asset managers, rating agencies, credit enhancers and investors in all aspects of privately placed and publicly offered securitization transactions, including fintech and direct lending transactions.
John’s practice covers a broad range of structured finance and securitization products (including asset-backed commercial paper and whole loan purchase facilities) and asset classes, including auto loans, unsecured consumer receivables such as marketplace loans and other fintech assets, credit card receivables, middle market loans and other direct lending products, music royalties and other intellectual property, SBA and other small business loans, agricultural loans, triple net leases, lease-to-own receivables, trade receivables, factoring receivables, equipment loans and leases, insurance broker commissions, commercial and residential mortgages, home equity loans, rental cars and fleet leasing, diversified payment rights, merchant vouchers, covered bonds, premium finance loans, litigation finance loans, repurchase agreements and residual interests in securitizations.
He also has extensive experience in resecuritization and repackaging transactions and in restructuring asset-backed securities (ABS), commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) and other structured finance transactions, including structured investment vehicles (SIVs) and extendable commercial paper conduits.
Experience
-
Represented a non-bank direct lender in a securitization to finance originations of loans to middle market companies.
-
Represent numerous investment funds in purchases and securitizations of loans originated on marketplace lending platforms.
-
Represented the structuring agent and investor in a securitization of revolving consumer loans originated on a fintech platform.
- Represents issuers, underwriters, financial guarantors and rating agencies in numerous term and warehouse auto loan securitizations.
- Represents issuers, rating agencies and investors in numerous revolving and term securitizations of credit card receivables.
- Represents originators and arrangers in various securitizations of diversified payment rights and other future flow transactions in Latin America.
- Represents issuers and financial guarantors in numerous equipment lease securitizations.
- Represented the underwriters in a term securitization of insurance brokerage commissions.
- Represented the issuer in a structured secured loan facility backed by shipping container leases.
- Represents originators and rating agencies in various securitizations of structured settlement receivables.
- Represents originators and investors in various securitizations of lottery prize receivables.
- Represents lenders and originators in various asset-backed loan facilities to finance portfolios of life settlements.
- Represented the sponsor in several commercial mortgage backed securitizations (CMBS).
- Represents sponsors and asset managers in transactions to repackage and resecuritize asset backed and mortgage backed securities.
- Represented a financial guarantor in a repackaging transaction to finance future policy draw obligations under its guaranty of several distressed CDO securities.
- Represents originators and lenders in securitizations of trade receivables, including receivables generated by: sales of coal by a mining company, sales of chemicals by chemical companies and sales of advertising by a major media company.
- Represented bank and independent sponsors of asset-backed commercial paper conduits.
- Represents originators in mitigating and settling legacy exposure under numerous residential mortgage backed securitizations.
- Represented a rating agency in Dodd-Frank compliance matters.
- Represents asset managers and sponsors on Dodd-Frank credit risk retention.
- Represents strategic and private equity buyers and sellers in the use of securitization as acquisition financing and regarding the structured financing aspects of corporate transactions.
Accolades
Honors & Recognitions
- Named a Leading Lawyer for Capital Markets: Derivatives (2011-2019), Capital Markets: Equity (2024) and Capital Markets: Structured Finance and Securitization (2011-2019, 2024), United States, IFLR 1000
- Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets: Securitization – ABS, USA-Nationwide, Chambers USA, 2010-2024
- Recognized as a Leader in Capital Markets: Securitization, ABS, USA, Chambers Global, 2010–2024
- Recommended for Structured Finance – Securitization, Legal 500 United States, 2018, 2021-2023
- Selected as a Super Lawyer for Business & Corporate Law, New York Metro Super Lawyers magazine, 2014-2019.
Insights
Legal Updates
Publications
Education
JD, Stanford Law School, 1989
BA, University of Pennsylvania, 1985
Admissions
New York