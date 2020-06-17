John is a seasoned structured finance lawyer who regularly represents issuers, underwriters, lenders, asset managers, rating agencies, credit enhancers and investors in all aspects of privately placed and publicly offered securitization transactions, including fintech and direct lending transactions.

John’s practice covers a broad range of structured finance and securitization products (including asset-backed commercial paper and whole loan purchase facilities) and asset classes, including auto loans, unsecured consumer receivables such as marketplace loans and other fintech assets, credit card receivables, middle market loans and other direct lending products, music royalties and other intellectual property, SBA and other small business loans, agricultural loans, triple net leases, lease-to-own receivables, trade receivables, factoring receivables, equipment loans and leases, insurance broker commissions, commercial and residential mortgages, home equity loans, rental cars and fleet leasing, diversified payment rights, merchant vouchers, covered bonds, premium finance loans, litigation finance loans, repurchase agreements and residual interests in securitizations.